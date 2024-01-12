Liverpool transfer: Kylian Mbappe ‘wishlist’ revealed amid reports a deal is ‘close’

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has “two things on his wishlist” ahead of deciding where his future lies this summer amid Liverpool transfer claims.

The Reds could have money to spend ahead of the summer transfer market with some claims that Mohamed Salah’s potential exit to Saudi Arabia is a “done deal”.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for Salah in the summer transfer window, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool, with the Merseysiders warding off any further interest to keep their key player this season.

There have even been claims clubs in the Saudi Pro League would be willing to pay up to £250m in order to take Salah to the Middle East and make him the poster boy for the league.

As well as a huge transfer fee, Liverpool would also have his reported £350,000k-a-week wages off their books and the unenviable task of replacing the free-scoring Egyptian.

But PSG forward Mbappe could be the potential replacement with rumours that Liverpool and Real Madrid are both pushing to get him to leave the French club in the summer.

A recent report has claimed that, although his future is ‘not yet decided’, the France international is ‘close to finalising his future. It could even be days away.’

There has also been speculation that Liverpool want to make the ‘signing of the year’ by completing a deal for Mbappe with the French forward apparently rejecting Real Madrid’s latest advances.

And, despite those claims that a deal is ‘close’, former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre insists Mbappe “will have to wait before deciding his future”.

Silvestre told GGRecon: “He will want to be in a position where he can pick the best team and the best manager to give him the greatest chance of winning the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, which are two things on his wishlist.

“He won’t rush his decision. If PSG win the Champions League this season, then he may consider staying in Paris, but we need to wait and see how they get on first against Real Sociedad in the round of 16.

“With Real Madrid and the Premier League teams, I think he’s going to wait and see.

“Kylian will want to know who each team’s manager will be for the next few years because he will want as many assurances as possible before choosing his next destination or deciding on whether to stay in Paris.

“To get those assurances, he will have to wait before deciding his future.”