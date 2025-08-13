Liverpool transfer to be ‘finalised in 24 hours or less’ with Reds ‘very close to full agreement’

Liverpool are set to finalise a deal to bring Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni to Anfield in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to build on their Premier League title triumph from last season with Arne Slot given the full backing of the club’s board this summer.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike have arrived this summer with two back-up goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman also arriving.

Liverpool are far from done, though, with the Reds still hoping to land Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the transfer deadline on September 1 and two centre-backs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool had ‘agreed personal terms’ with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, while they could sign Leoni as well.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi! Giovanni Leoni is also keen on the move. Negotiations underway with Palace for fee around £35m as total package, deal could be done soon. #LFC work on both Guehi and Leoni, NOT alternative as revealed today.’

Before providing an update on Leoni on Wednesday morning, he added: ‘Liverpool want Giovanni Leoni now as staying in Italy on loan was never discussed as option. He’d be part of Arne Slot squad with immediate effect. Club to club talks ongoing with Parma, Leoni said yes to #LFC and never needed any convincing.’

And now another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, has revealed that Liverpool are now ‘very close’ to a ‘full agreement’ as they look to bring in Leoni in the next 24 hours.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool very close to a full agreement for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. Deal could be finalised in 24 hours or less.

‘Understand the fee discussed is around £30m, potentially even slightly under.’

Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool will win the Premier League title again after seeing their transfer business so far this summer.

Lineker told The Rest Is Football podcast: “Liverpool, Blimey. What a window they’ve had. Obviously, they won the league last year. Mo Salah had a remarkable season, 29 goals.

“This is who they’ve brought in: Jeremy Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for 29 million, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for 100 mil, Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for 40 million and Hugo Ekitike. And he was nearly 70 million as well. We’ve lost [Luis] Diaz, Trent [Alexander-Arnold], big loss.

“Kelleher has gone to Brentford, as we’ve mentioned, and Jarell Quansah has gone to Bayer Leverkusen. It’s hard to go against. They won the league so comfortably last season and they look as strong as squad now.

“I think they’ll miss Trent because of his creativity. But that aside, I mean, Frimpong is a different kind of player to Trent, but he marches up and down the touchline. Kerkez I really like. I think they’re going to win it again.”