£25m Liverpool transfer ‘advancing to final stages’ with journalist ‘very convinced’ PL attacker will join

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Anthony Gordon have been linked with moves to Anfield.

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

There have been rumours over the summer that Alisson could move to the Saudi Pro League but the Brazilian is now expected to stay at Anfield this season, which got off to the perfect start with Arne Slot’s side beating Ipswich Town 2-0 over the weekend.

However, their interest in Mamardashvili has thrown Alisson’s long-term future at Liverpool into doubt as it’s unlikely that the Georgian goalkeeper – who was brilliant at Euro 2024 – would happy playing second fiddle at Anfield.

Transfer expert Romano has confirmed that a deal is “getting close” between Liverpool and Valencia over a deal to bring Mamardashvili to Merseyside but with the Georgian spending the next year on loan at the La Liga side.

Romano wrote on X: “Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Liverpool for June 2025 now getting close, advancing to final stages! Liverpool and Valencia in contact to agree on add-ons structure, package over €30m. Mamardashvili would stay at Valencia on loan one season.”

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer despite pundits and supporters acknowledging the need for improvements in a few areas.

Some bookmakers have drastically reduced their odds on Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite – who has been heavily linked to Manchester United – leaving Goodison Park for Liverpool in the summer.

That has led to rumours of a potential deal and Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle insists that transfer “wouldn’t be a massive surprise”.

Doyle said on the Blood Red podcast: “They need another centre-back. Yeah, Branthwaite, let’s be honest, nothing surprises me anymore. If he ends up at Liverpool from Everton it wouldn’t be expected, but it wouldn’t be a massive surprise for me, but that’s just me.”

Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with Liverpool over the summer and Doyle is still “very convinced” that a deal will happen.

“You said this about Anthony Gordon didn’t you?” Doyle was asked.

To which he responded: “Yeah, I was very convinced by that, and, to be honest, I still am, but as we get towards the deadline the less likely it looks like it will be this summer.”

Liverpool have not made any new signings this summer but The Athletic journalist David Ornstein insists he is hearing good things about new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “They’re going to be brave, they’re going to show restraint and prudence, despite whatever stick may come their way and so we’ve got to watch them in this final couple of weeks of the window but the same rules will apply.

“I think credit goes to Richard Hughes, I’m hearing very good things about him, to Arne Slot as well.”