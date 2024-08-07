Liverpool are reportedly ‘exploring a move’ to sign Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is also being linked with Manchester United.

Arne Slot’s side are yet to make a signing this summer but an update provided by The Athletic on Tuesday revealed they have ‘identified’ their ‘priority’ target for the defensive midfield department. The report explained.

‘Slot used Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 position during their tour — in which Liverpoolwon all three of their games. Despite Slot praising Gravenberch’s performance in the friendly against Manchester United, Liverpool have now identified a target in that position. ‘It is worth keeping an eye on that situation this week, with Liverpool pursuing a specialist No 6 from outside of the Premier League. ‘They have turned down bids for Endo this summer, in part because of the tricky market in that position, but are now moving ahead with a signing for that role.’

Multiple outlets have since revealed that Zubimendi is the player they are looking to sign.

The talented midfielder was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier this summer after he shone for Real Sociedad last season, but Mikel Arteta is understood to be in favour of signing Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

More recently, Man Utd have joined the race to sign Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – as they consider a potential alternative for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool is ‘exploring a move’ for Zubimendi.

He said: “Liverpool are exploring a move for Martin Zubimendi as a new midfielder, as there’s €60m release clause into his contract. Talks will follow between clubs and on the player side.”

