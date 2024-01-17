Liverpool transfer: Klopp’s side ‘willing’ to pay Mbappe ‘colossal’ salary and break wage structure in fresh update

Liverpool are ready to break the club’s wage structure in order to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to reports.

The France international has scored 311 goals and has provided 128 assists for his team-mates in 420 career appearances for both club and country, winning 15 trophies in the process.

And it’s no wonder Mbappe is so in demand ahead of the summer transfer window with the the 24-year-old becoming a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

It has long been thought that Liverpool would not be able to afford a deal to take Mbappe to Anfield with the Reds very strict about not breaking their wage structure.

Mohamed Salah is the highest-paid player at the club on around £350k-a-week before a drop off to their next biggest earner Virgil van Dijk, who earns around £220k a week.

But the possibility of Salah leaving in the summer, with interest from Saudi Arabia building, could now pave the way for Liverpool to get serious about Mbappe.

There have been reports that PSG have offered him a staggering €100m a year to stay in Paris with Real Madrid only willing to offer €30m.

But a fresh report in Spanish outlet Le Figaro Sport (via Liverpool.com) claims that Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘willing to pay a huge signing-on fee, alongside a colossal salary worth $38m (£30m/€35m) per year’.

The report adds: ‘That would comfortably make Mbappe the Reds’ highest earner with the France superstar potentially pocketing a cool weekly wage of $735,000 (£580k/€675k).’

Liverpool are also active in this transfer window, although they will only buy if a good opportunity arises, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Reds have been calling centre-backs’ agents to keep informed on situations this month.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As mentioned yesterday, Liverpool are exploring the market for potential new signings at centre-back, though it’s not something urgent or guaranteed to happen this January, as we know Liverpool generally prefer to do their business in the summer.

“I don’t have any concrete name yet at this stage, but I was just told that Liverpool have made some calls to some centre-backs’ agents to be informed on situations – it hasn’t become a concrete negotiation as of now. It’s not easy to find top players in the January window, that’s the problem.”