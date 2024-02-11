Kylian Mbappe has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool-linked Kylian Mbappe is reportedly yet to reach an ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid over a summer move to the La Liga giants.

The World Cup winner is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it remains to be seen whether he will opt to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe made it clear to PSG during last year’s summer transfer window that he intends to leave PSG at the end of this season but he now appears to be on better terms with the Ligue Un giants.

He has been in stunning form this season as he has grabbed 30 goals and seven assists in his 29 appearances for PSG.

Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as Mbappe’s most likely destination if he is to leave PSG but they have already missed out on him on a couple of occasions in recent windows.

After Real Madrid beat La Liga title rivals Girona on Saturday evening, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about their chances of signing Mbappe.

He told reporters: “You keep asking me about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here. In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga.”

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Mbappe in recent months as he could be viewed as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is being pursued by Saudi Pro League clubs.

But German journalist Christian Falk believes that without Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are unlikely to sign Mbappe.

He told Caught Offside: “Kylian Mbappe is said to have seriously considered a move to Liverpool. I heard that working with Jurgen Klopp is said to have appealed to the star from France.

“His thought: Klopp would have made him an even better player. With Klopp’s departure, this argument no longer exists. Liverpool should now definitely be out of the race.”

Spanish outlet Sport have explained that Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe has not been ‘easy’.

It is noted that Real Madrid are yet to ‘close an agreement’ with Mbappe’s representatives as they have ‘collided’ with his mother Fayza Lamari, who is a ‘tough nut to crack’.

She ‘wants to impose her conditions even if Mbappe is willing to give in and it seems that for now, they are far from what the white club offers’. The report adds.