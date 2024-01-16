Liverpool transfer: Mbappe misses deal ‘deadline’ as Reds ‘fight’ Man Utd for Ligue 1 star

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly missed a ‘deadline’ set by Real Madrid over a potential transfer as Liverpool are heavily linked to the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The Reds are now in the conversation over a potential free transfer for Mbappe with the France international likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool had interest in Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window and there are rumours that the £150m plus they would receive for the Egyptian next summer could help them sign Mbappe now.

Reports earlier this month insisted Liverpool now have a ‘real chance’ of signing the global superstar, although most outlets still have Real Madrid as favourites.

In a potential boost for Liverpool, Spanish newspaper AS reported that Real Madrid ‘have a deadline for Mbappe: January 15 2024’, which was yesterday.

But, despite some claims of a decision from Mbappe being ‘close’, there has been no official confirmation of any deal and speculation is still building as to where his future may lie.

When asked for comment on how Real Madrid view a potential deal for Mbappe, club president Florentino Perez said on Monday: “Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? This is not the day to comment on that topic Real Madrid are enjoying these players.”

Mbappe is not the only Ligue 1 player who Liverpool are interested in signing with Le 10 Sport insisting the Reds are ready to ‘write a nice cheque’ for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

As well as Liverpool, RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims Man Utd have also ‘asked for information’ about the 18-year-old with Real Madrid and PSG also interested with potential bids expected to ‘liven up the transfer market’.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on definite signings at Liverpool in January with the Italian insisting the Reds are “very happy with their current squad”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s mostly looking quiet for Liverpool at the moment this January. The only thing I heard in the last few weeks was that they were looking at some opportunities at centre-back. Maybe if there are some players available on that position, but they are not desperate to make a signing.

“They are looking at the market, but there is no hurry because I think Liverpool are very happy with their current squad. They usually prefer to focus on the summer transfer window, and I think that will be the same again here, it looks like this will continue to be their strategy.”