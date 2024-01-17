Liverpool transfer: Mbappe offer made as Reds told to ‘break bank’ amid ‘secret meetings’

Liverpool have been told to “break the bank” for Kylian Mbappe as “every fan in the country will want to see him in the Premier League”, according to Glen Johnson.

The Reds have been linked with a potential move for the France international over the last few years with Mbappe appearing to flirt with a potential move to Anfield at times.

And there have been growing rumours over the past few weeks that Liverpool could have a realistic chance of landing Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.

It’s been a transfer that has been widely dismissed in the past with the huge sums of money it would take to lure the World Cup winner to the Premier League.

However, a potential summer exit of Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia would bring in at least £150m plus the Egyptian’s huge £350k-a-week wages off their books.

And there’s speculation that Salah’s possible exit could give Liverpool the flexibility to make a move for Mbappe, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Former Liverpool defender Johnson reckons it is a deal the Reds should attempt to get over the line but admits they will have to “break the bank” to get it done.

Johnson told Betfred: “I can definitely see why Kylian would want to join Liverpool, but are they going to break the bank for him? It kind of goes against their transfer policy. Is he worth breaking the bank for?

“Absolutely, but it all depends on whether Liverpool are prepared to do it because everything they do is so calculated and structured, but to get this one over the line, you’ve got to forget about what the stats and the calculator says.

“You’re going to need deep pockets. I can definitely see why the player would want the move and if Liverpool want to do it, then I’m sure every fan in the country will want to see him in the Premier League.

“If Liverpool are going to save money on a potential £150 million transfer fee, I’m sure Mbappé’s agents will be asking for half of that for themselves and the player, so the deal will be astronomical even if it’s on a free transfer. It’s going to be expensive either way.”

But the figure potentially needed to lure Mbappe to Liverpool has been underlined by reports that Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer that ‘far exceeds €100m’ per season with Real Madrid only willing to offer €3om.

French newspaper L’Equipe are still confident that Mbappe wants to leave PSG this summer but claim that Real Madrid want ‘guarantees in writing’ from the forward before going all in for him.

The report in L’Equipe reads:

‘Also to avoid suffering such disappointment again that, in the event of a favorable response, they want to ask for guarantees in writing. ‘Within the Madrid club, it is currently estimated that Mbappé is closer to leaving and that his decision could come around the round of 16 of the Champions League.” ‘Confident, but cautious, Madrid’s leaders are patiently awaiting the final choice of the French international, who remains Florentino Pérez’s summer priority, although some are sending the message that Mbappé is no longer an absolute necessity for the Madrid board. like in the spring of 2022, where Real Madrid was willing to make colossal financial efforts and meet all the star’s demands.’

Another player Liverpool are keen on signing is BK Hacken starlet Momodou Sonko with Fotboll Direkt claiming that the Reds, Bologna and RB Leipzig are all holding ‘secret’ meetings with the Swedish club over a potential transfer.

An unnamed club is understood to have already had a €4m offer knocked back as Hacken value him at closer to €7m and the Swedish club’s sporting director Martin Ericsson said: “The interest is huge. Then it must be said that there have been some other young players who end up in the spotlight in Sweden. But the interest is great, especially considering the size of clubs.”