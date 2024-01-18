Liverpool transfer: Mbappe ‘pessimism’ revealed; ‘nervous’ Euro giants demand answer after exit admission

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly feeling ‘pessimistic’ about their chances of keeping Kylian Mbappe amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Much has been speculated about Mbappe in recent months as his current PSG contract is due to expire in the summer.

Real Madrid have consistently been mooted as his most likely next destination after he left AS Monaco for PSG but the Spanish giants have been spurned on multiple occasions by the France international.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reportedly in conflict as to whether they should prioritise the signing of Mbappe as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential alternative.

Liverpool have also been linked with Mbappe. While it’s previously been assumed that the Premier League giants would be priced out of a move for him, it has recently been claimed that they are willing to break their wage structure to land him as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is being eyed by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has argued that modern footballers are made to play “too much”. In response, Mbappe agreed with the manager when speaking to GQ.

“We’re approaching the NBA model of 70-game seasons,” Mbappe said.

“Personally, I’m not against playing that many matches, but we won’t be able to be good every time and give the public the spectacle they expect.”

In the same interview, Mbappe admitted that it will soon be his “turn to leave” Europe so he can play elsewhere.

“Many great players that have shaped the history of football have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era,” he added. “It’s become part of the cycle of this sport and at some point, it will be my turn to leave.

“I’m not worried about these changes. I’m simply thinking about continuing my career and following my own path.”

Now a report from RMC Sport (via Mundo Deportivo) claims PSG are ‘nervous’ and ‘want to know his decision as soon as possible’.

It is also noted that there are ‘sectors within PSG that are pessimistic about the player’s continuity’. The report adds.

‘The French media explains that PSG already has the renewal offer ready and that Mbappé knows about it. ‘Although there had been talk of more than 100 million euros per season, RMC Sport assures that the offer is slightly higher than his current contract, which is 72 million gross per year. ‘Despite everything, it is a superior offer to that of Real Madrid who, like PSG, do not want to turn this story into a new soap opera.’

A report earlier this week from Caught Offside indicated – in a blow to those already sick of this ongoing transfer saga- that Mbappe ‘will likely make up his mind about his future in February or March’.