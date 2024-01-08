Liverpool transfer: Mbappe ‘rejects frustrated’ Real Madrid offer with Reds in talks over ‘signing of the year’

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman rejected Real Madrid’s latest offer, according to reports in Spain.

There are rumours that the Reds could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window with some claims that it is already a “done deal”.

And the Reds – who are largely strong in attacking areas – could look to bring in a replacement were Salah to leave with Mbappe one rumour doing the rounds.

Despite rumours of his affection for Liverpool, it has always seemed unlikely that the Reds could afford the Frenchman’s huge wage packet and the Premier League club would be forced to break their existing structure to sign Mbappe.

However, Liverpool could receive a hefty fee for Salah with his big wages removed from their books, while a deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe would not require a transfer fee.

But ESPN insists Liverpool and Real Madrid are still ‘the most likely destinations should he opt to leave the French capital’ with Mbappe likely to ‘decide his club future in the next few weeks’.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s replay aversion prompts successful gamble as Arsenal’s woes deepen with FA Cup defeat

Mbappe has ‘long been an admirer of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and the 25-year-old forward has not ruled out a move to the Premier League’ and ‘could accept less money in his next contract should he leave PSG’.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists Real Madrid ‘could be left without the most anticipated signing in recent years because of Liverpool’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are understood to be ‘negotiating the signing of the year’ after Mbappe ‘rejected Real Madrid’s offer’ with the Spanish club now showing their ‘frustration’.

It is now on Real Madrid to ‘improve their offer’ as the ‘soap opera will not be definitively closed’ until Mbappe officially announces his future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Mbappe’s situation last week, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Paris Saint-Germain will not lose Kylian Mbappé in January but could see him leave in the summer as a free agent because he’s out of contract as we know.

“He recently made a statement where he said he didn’t make any decision on what’s next, and as I told you, guys, it will take some time. Nothing is decided yet.

“He also said he has a pact with the president of PSG so all parties will be protected in this story. What did Mbappé mean by that sentence? It’s to do with the big fight between the player and PSG earlier in the season which then appeared to be resolved…

“Why? Because Mbappé accepted to not receive the loyalty bonus included in his contract – something close to €75/80m per season.

“So, for example, if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window for free, he would not receive the loyalty bonus. It means PSG would save a huge amount – almost like receiving a transfer fee.

“It’s always the same on Mbappé guys. When he decides his future, we will let people know. We’ve spent years commenting on rumours but nothing happened. Mbappé wants to take his time with his mother and lawyers to make the best decision.

“Real Madrid are still working on it behind the scenes but for sure they won’t wait forever as it happened two years ago… so timing will also be important, for sure.

“Let’s see what will happen because PSG will keep insisting on a contract extension.”