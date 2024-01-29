Liverpool boost as PSG’s ‘chosen Mbappe replacement’ is revealed despite PL competition for £150m star

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have ‘chosen’ their perfect replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is being linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Mbappe‘s future is in doubt at the moment as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

PSG are understandably desperate to keep Mbappe beyond the summer and it was reported earlier this month that they have made an ‘astronomical offer’ to get him to sign a new contract.

Despite this, Real Madrid and Liverpool have been heavily linked with him in recent months. While the La Liga giants have consistently been considered his most likely next destination, talk over a potential move to Anfield is refusing to go away.

As unlikely as Liverpool are to sign Mbappe – especially now that Jurgen Klopp’s exit has been announced – it is a potential boost for the Premier League giants that PSG are already reportedly looking for his replacement.

Spanish giants Fichajes claim AC Milan standout Rafael Leao is PSG’s ‘chosen one to replace Mbappe’.

It is said that PSG ‘considers Mbappe lost at the end of the season and are already thinking about possible replacements in the short term’.

Leao – who has a £150m release clause in his contract – has reportedly been ‘placed at the top of PSG’s list of targets’ as they have a ‘clear interest’ in the Portugal international.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers in Serie A over the past couple of seasons. So far this term, he has six goals and six assists in his 26 appearances across all competitions.

Leao is also being linked with Premier League clubs. French outlet Telefot claim Newcastle are ‘targeting’ him but the player is ‘open to the idea of listening’ to PSG.

Regarding Leao, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that it is “normal” that PSG “appreciate him”>

“I’m aware there have been some links with Rafael Leao and PSG,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Luis Campos is the director who signed Leao at Lille, one of his incredible signings, so appreciating him is normal, but at PSG summer plans will be made in the next months.

“It’s still early to predict what they will do, it depends on how this season will go and also on the Kylian Mbappe situation.”

On Klopp, Romano added: “This was completely unexpected – a lot of people at the club and in the industry were not expecting this announcement.

“Still, it’s not easy and Klopp has decided to leave and he hasn’t got an agreement with any other club, he’s free and he wants to take some time before deciding his next step.”