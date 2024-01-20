Liverpool transfer: Mbappe ‘strategy’ emerges as ‘five year’ Real Madrid claim is made

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas doubts Kylian Mbappe will move to the Premier League despite interest from Liverpool.

For ages a move to Real Madrid seemed a formality with Mbappe seemingly having his sights set on a move to the Bernabeu in the summer.

However, some reports have reported growing frustration at Real Madrid over a potential transfer with Liverpool now emerging as potential candidates for his signature.

Liverpool were always rumoured to be interested, as every club in world football would be, but any deal was thought to be beyond them because of the huge sums of money involved.

The Reds have always kept a fairly tight wage structure at the club with Mohamed Salah the main exception as the Egypt international earns £130k a week more than Virgil van Dijk, who is the second highest paid player at Anfield.

But reports that Salah could leave in the summer for Saudi Arabia for a fee in excess of £150m has seen belief grow that Liverpool could do a deal.

Reports have revealed in recent days that PSG are now ‘pessimistic’ about their chances of keeping Mbappe at the club despite claims they have made an offer of €100m per season to the France international.

Real Madrid are still believed to be at the front of the queue to sign Mbappe if he leaves PSG on a free transfer in the summer and former defender Gallas insists his compatriot will sign for Real Madrid over a move to the Premier League.

Gallas told Gambling Zone: “I think Kylian has a strategy in place from a long time ago. He knows where he’s going to go. He’s just turned 25, so he’ll go to Real Madrid. He’ll go to Real because he said a long time ago that it was his club.

“He was a big fan of Real Madrid, like he was a fan of PSG. Everything looks like he’s going there. Even if it was a difficult last season with his contract situation. Even if he likes the Premier League, I don’t think he’ll go to the Premier League.

“If he goes to Madrid, he won’t go there for a few years, he’ll be there for at least five years. He wants to win the Champions League and to win some trophies. Madrid is the club that can give him more opportunities to get to finals.”