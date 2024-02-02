Liverpool transfer: Mbappe suitor given ‘no chance’ with Man Utd, City target chosen as his replacement

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have picked out AC Milan standout Rafael Leao as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman’s long-term future remains up in the air as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

It has consistently been reported over the past couple of months that Real Madrid and Liverpool are most likely to land Mbappe if he opts to leave PSG in the summer.

A move to Real Madrid is considered more likely, but it has been suggested that Liverpool could use the money from selling Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League to fund a move for Mbappe.

Ex-Liverpool player Don Hutchinson reckons his former club should prioritise Mbappe if Salah leaves. He told ESPN: “Mbappe. Free transfer. Give him the £150m. Boom, that’s a statement signing. Or, if you want to go a cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen. He is in amazing form.

“If you have got unlimited money, then it’s Mbappe. If you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen.”

Reports in Spain have indicated that Mbappe is expected to make his ‘final decision’ this month and PSG are already planning for life without their star man as they are pursuing Leao.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the best young attackers in Serie A and he’s been involved in 12 goals in his 26 appearances this season across all competitions.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti – via a report for Caught Offside – has revealed ‘PSG consider Leao as the ideal name to replace Mbappe if the World Cup winner decides not to renew his contract with the Ligue Un giants until 2027, as PSG have proposed’.

Galetti points out that Leao has attracted interest from Man Utd and Man City but they consider his €175m (£149m) release clause to be ‘too high’.

Regarding Mbappe, Galetti gives Liverpool ‘no chance’ of signing the World Cup winner. The report adds.