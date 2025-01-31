‘Sensational’ Salah replacement who Slot is ‘obsessed’ with ‘rejects’ summer move to Liverpool

Liverpool have been turned down by Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala with the German waiting to join Barcelona, according to reports.

The Reds are having a great season with Arne Slot leading them to top position in the Premier League after 22 matches, while they are also finished top of the Champions League group stage.

Liverpool are currently six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League with Slot’s men also boasting a game in hand on the Gunners and their other rivals.

Despite his brilliant start at Liverpool, Slot has had to deal with some off-field issues with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts expiring at the end of June.

The Reds have so far failed to convince Egypt international Salah to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the current season.

There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have made an attractive offer for the Liverpool star, while there is reportedly a world-record deal on the table from Saudi Arabia too, as he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs now that he’s entered the final six months of his deal.

And the Egyptian hinted recently that it’s likely to be his “last six months” at Anfield with contract talks with Liverpool still seemingly at a standstill.

Salah told Sky Sports earlier this month: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

And now Liverpool are attempting to sign a replacement in case Salah leaves in the summer with reports in Spain claiming Bayern Munich winger Musiala has ‘rejected’ a move to Anfield.

It is understood that the Germany international ‘will only leave to go to Barcelona’ with Musiala ‘set to be one of the big opportunities of the summer transfer market’.

The winger’s contract expires in the summer of 2026 and he could be available in the summer for a cut-price fee with Bayern Munich ‘doing everything possible to ensure the long-term continuity of its great star.’

The former Chelsea and Southampton youth star has ‘rejected the offers made to him by the Bavarian board’ and ‘leaves the door open to a move this year’.

Liverpool boss Slot is said to be ‘obsessed with signing’ Musiala ‘who he considers a sensational replacement for Mohamed Salah’.

Musiala ‘has not considered going to Liverpool at any time, and has made clear his intention to land at Barca, and reunite with Hans-Dieter Flick, who gave him the opportunity to debut in the Bayern first team, and established him as a starter.’

