Napoli give themselves ’48 hours’ to decide on Liverpool star with ‘a turning point expected’

Liverpool will find out in the next 48 hours if Napoli want to continue to pursue a move for Darwin Nunez this summer, according to reports.

The Uruguay international has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this season with Arne Slot preferring other players to Nunez.

The former Benfica star – who signed from the Portuguese club for a fee that could rise to £85m – only started eight Premier League matches last term as Liverpool lifted their 20th English top-flight title.

Overall he did play 47 times in all competitions – but only 17 of those were in the starting XI – and contributed seven goals and four assists.

Slot was not happy with Nunez’s attitude to missing a chance against Aston Villa with the Liverpool boss criticising the striker after his display against Unai Emery’s side and Wolves in February.

The Liverpool head coach said after their match at Villa Park: “What was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. I think it got too much in his head, where he wasn’t the usual Darwin that works his a** off and makes sure he helps the team.”

It now looks likely that Nunez will depart Anfield this summer if a club can match Liverpool’s valuation and Napoli are the latest side to take an interest.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that Serie A champions Napoli have had ‘direct contact with Liverpool’ during the week as they look to sign Nunez.

Romano said: “I can guarantee you 100 per cent that Darwin Nunez would be very happy to go to Napoli. The project, the coach, the city, Italian football.

“During the week, Napoli had direct contact with Liverpool, even a meeting, and in these contacts at the moment they have not yet come close to agreeing on the figures.

“Liverpool’s demands remain very important, between 65 and 70 million Euros [£55-60m] minimum as a starting point.

“Napoli start further back, so at the moment agreements are not close yet for Nunez. It is not close or imminent and requires slow and steady progress.

“It is also clear that Napoli must match the numbers on Nunez’s salary.

“Even on this we are not yet at the finish line. But the player is available, and this can certainly help.”

And now Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that Napoli have given themselves ’48 hours to decide on’ Liverpool striker Nunez as they look to the Reds to reduce their asking price.

The Serie A club ‘is a destination that he likes a lot, the project attracts everyone and Conte’s presence is an absolute guarantee, but enthusiasm aside there is an economic problem that cannot be underestimated’.

The report adds: ‘The next few days will be decisive in this regard: it will be understood once and for all if Darwin will remain just a nice theory or also a practical matter, and above all if the Reds will lower their demands and the striker will be able to find an agreement on the salary.’

Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, who is an Italy international also has ‘very high approval, very high on the list’ in case they can’t agree a fee for Nunez.