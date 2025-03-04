According to reports, Liverpool have picked their ‘new top target’ ahead of the summer transfer window as one concern has swung the balance.

The Reds have been sensational this season as they have surpassed expectations under Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, Arne Slot.

Liverpool are the runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and have also reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

Slot has got more out of Liverpool’s squad than Klopp last season, but veteran left-back Andy Robertson has been a weak link as he’s struggled at times this campaign.

The 30-year-old has looked past it at times this season, and Liverpool need to land a long-term replacement for the Scotland international.

Federico Chiesa has been Liverpool’s only signing this season, but they are expected to be very busy this summer as they may also need to find replacements for Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and/or Virgil van Dijk, who are in the top ten of the most valuable footballers due to be out of contract in the summer.

Liverpool could also need to sign a new forward or two with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota linked with potential exits.

Regarding a potential replacement for Robertson, a report from Football Insider claims Fulham standout Antonee Robinson has been ‘leapfrogged’ despite his ‘incredible form this season’.

Liverpool are also linked with AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and the report claims he’s their ‘new top defender target’ and a ‘more concrete’ option than Robinson.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool have question marks over the age of Fulham star Antonee Robinson despite his incredible form this season, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Reds are lining up a new left-back signing in the off-season with Andy Robertson‘s decline laid bare in the 2024-25 campaign. ‘Robinson is on the list at Anfield but will be 28 by the time next season gets underway in August. ‘It is believed Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth, who is just 21, is a more concrete target for Liverpool as they plan their summer transfer business.’

A report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are also considering Wolfsburg youngster Konstantinos Koulierakis.