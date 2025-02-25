Liverpool want third Newcastle star who ‘ticks every box’ as Andy Robertson’s ‘successor’

Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have all been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall in a potential triple raid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are having an amazing season with Arne Slot’s side currently top of the Premier League and 11 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal, who have one game in hand.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as Liverpool boss after leaving Feyenoord in the summer to replace legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are also into the last-16 of the Champions League after coming top of the group stage round, while they will face Newcastle in the League Cup final on March 16.

Slot has had to deal with some off-field issues with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season and there is currently no sign of a breakthrough on those three deals.

And Liverpool are already planning for the summer transfer window with Anfield Watch claiming that Newcastle defender Hall ‘could be a major signing’ at Anfield in the summer and the Reds see the England international as ‘an ideal replacement’ for Andy Robertson.

The report adds: