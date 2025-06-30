Newcastle turn to Liverpool star after Chelsea transfer hijack amid ‘clear’ stance with price set

According to reports, Newcastle United have turned to Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, who is ‘very high’ on their list of targets.

The Magpies have endured a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window as they have been hijacked in the race to sign Brighton star Joao Pedro, who is set for a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won the race to sign Pedro after Newcastle refused to meet Brighton’s asking price, with the North East outfit failing with an audacious £125m triple-swoop.

Still, Newcastle’s summer transfer window is gradually coming together, with leading target James Trafford set to be their second signing after Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga.

Newcastle remain keen to sign an attacking midfielder after missing out on Pedro, with a new report from The Boot Room claiming Elliott is ‘very high’ on their transfer shortlist.

Elliott had a frustrating campaign in 2024/25 as he only made two Premier League starts, but he is coming off a remarkable run of form at this summer’s U21 European Championships. He scored five goals in six games as Lee Carsley’s side won the competition.

Despite this, it remains to be seen whether he has a long-term future at Liverpool after he was not one of head coach Arne Slot’s favourites in the Dutchman’s debut campaign at Anfield.

Elliott is a great talent and he’s certainly good enough to start regularly for most Premier League clubs, but he may need to leave Liverpool to reach his full potential through having consistent game time.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Premier League and European clubs in recent months, but the report from The Boot Room says Newcastle are ‘ready to step up their interest’ in Elliott.

Newcastle are said to be ‘becoming seriously attentive’ to Elliott’s situation at Liverpool, as he has ‘made it clear’ to the Reds that ‘he now wants to play first-team football after having seen his chances become somewhat limited under Slot last term’.

