Harvey Elliott is not the only Liverpool player whose Anfield career could be rescued by new head coach Andoni Iraola, as a report has provided a promising update on the future of Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot on May 30 after he lost the faith of both Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chiefs and the Anfield crowd. Slot had guided Liverpool to the Premier League title the season before, but their awful title defence saw the Dutchman get axed just a year later.

Iraola has been hired on a two-year deal after deciding against renewing his contract with Bournemouth, and the Basque tactician will take charge of a new-look squad.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have all left on free transfers, while Liverpool have brought in Spanish winger Victor Munoz and French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. The Reds are expected to sign a right winger, central midfielder and right-back this summer, too.

Iraola must also make decisions on the players facing uncertain futures, and those who were snubbed by his predecessor.

Elliott was shipped off for an ultimately unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa last season, while Bajcetic has not played since May 2025 after undergoing hamstring surgery.

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According to Spanish source Radio Marca, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe are among the LaLiga clubs who ‘want’ to sign Bajcetic, but a move appears unlikely due to Iraola’s stance.

Iraola ‘likes him a lot’ and ‘wants to keep’ the 21-year-old to monitor his performances during pre-season. Bajcetic is back fit and is expected to play a role in Liverpool’s pre-season training and friendlies.

While Bajcetic is open to a return to Spain, he could sign a new contract with Liverpool if Iraola hands him regular game time next season.

Bringing the Spain U21 international back into the fold would help to ease Liverpool’s midfield issues, as both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister suffered drops in form last term.

However, it may take Bajcetic time to get used to the rigours of Premier League football again. He has not featured for Liverpool since May 2024, having had loan spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas since then.

Bajcetic, Elliott could increase Liverpool options

Elliott could also feature for Liverpool to help out in both the central midfield and right wing positions. Villa limited the Englishman’s game time last season so they did not trigger a £35m obligation to buy, which meant it was a wasted year for him.

In his first press conference as Liverpool boss, Iraola said: “Harvey is here with us. He has come [in early] also.

“I’ve seen him with this eagerness to show himself, to get himself ready again. He will have a chance during the pre-season; we will need him.

“It’s a good sign that he came a week earlier, he’s been training with the under-21s, and I hope we can see him in a good place.

“I think Harvey, last season had to be very difficult for him, because it was a strange situation where basically they couldn’t even put him in to play.

“I think he uses what he has experienced, the bad situation, to make him even more eager to be a Liverpool player, yes.”

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