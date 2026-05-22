Liverpool, Bayern battle for Anthony Gordon accelerates as Newcastle find replacement

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal will likely all be on alert after learning Newcastle United have ramped up their search for Anthony Gordon’s replacement.

Gordon is among several Newcastle stars considering their futures after Eddie Howe’s side dropped down to 11th in the Premier League, losing their place in the Champions League as a result. Gordon wants to win regular silverware and compete in the Champions League each season, and he is warming to the idea of leaving St James’ Park to achieve those ambitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal were seen as the winger’s most likely destinations earlier this year, only for Bayern to thunder into the race.

Bayern have positioned themselves at the front of the queue for the England star, who has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s controversial 26-man England squad for the World Cup.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, it is ‘increasingly likely’ Gordon will leave Newcastle this summer, and he is ‘keen’ on completing a blockbuster transfer to Bayern.

Newcastle are ‘stepping up their search for attacking reinforcements’ and have ‘made enquiries’ for Lille ace Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Iraola odds-on favourite

He is a versatile 21-year-old forward who can play as a No 9 or as a winger on either flank.

Fernandez-Pardo has notched eight goals and seven assists in 41 appearances for Lille this season, which has seen Newcastle scouts produce ‘extremely positive reports’ on him.

Newcastle are among the sides ‘showing the strongest interest’ in the Belgian, believing he can fit ‘seamlessly’ into Howe’s forward line.

TEAMtalk add that Newcastle have been joined in tracking Fernandez-Pardo’s development by fellow Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The youngster has only limited first-team experience, but interested teams believe his potential is ‘extremely high’.

The report also reveals that Newcastle are monitoring Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge and Real Betis’ Abde Ezzalzouli as they sound out potential Gordon replacements.

Anthony Gordon wanted by Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern

It is understood that Gordon has already agreed personal terms with Bayern. However, there is disagreement over his transfer value.

Newcastle want at least £75m for the 25-year-old, whereas Bayern are only willing to open negotiations at £50m, potentially rising to £60m.

If Bayern refuse to go any higher than £60m, then that could open the door for Liverpool and Arsenal to swoop in.

Liverpool have identified Gordon as a temporary replacement for Hugo Ekitike, who will be out for six to nine months recovering from Achilles surgery.

Gordon is liked by Anfield chiefs due to his ability to thrive as either a left winger or false nine. Plus, Liverpool know Gordon would jump at the chance to join, as he grew up supporting the club.

Arsenal, meanwhile, see Gordon as a player who can add more quality to their left-wing ranks, with Gabriel Martinelli set to be replaced.

READ NEXT: The best ten Tottenham, West Ham relegation candidates reassigned to Premier League suitors