Bradley Barcola to Liverpool timeline set by Fabrizio Romano after ‘top’ target reveal

Liverpool will have to wait until Bradley Barcola and France exit the World Cup before they can sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool initially targeted RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande to replace Mohamed Salah on the right flank, proposing a huge deal worth €100million (£86m). However, Diomande would rather join PSG this summer, prompting the two-time Champions League winners to open talks with Leipzig.

That decision has forced Liverpool into a rethink. On Friday, Romano stated that PSG’s own Barcola is now Liverpool’s main target to bolster their attack.

“It has to be a big proposal. So it’s on Liverpool, for example,” the journalist said. “Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list, so Barcola is always on Liverpool’s list. I told you this for months. I always told you, don’t forget Barcola.

“And now here we are with Barcola as a serious target for Liverpool, but obviously it depends financially what they can do in order to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, so we have to keep a close eye on Barcola.”

Romano provided the following update on Sunday: “Many of you keep asking me, ‘is it true that Barcola prefers one club more than another?’ At this stage, I can guarantee that Barcola is keeping everything open.

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“First point, while he is at the World Cup with France, nothing will happen. Second point, PSG want big money.

“Third point, Barcola is not considered an untouchable player by PSG. He’s important for PSG, but he’s not untouchable.

“It means that PSG would be happy to continue with him, but if a big proposal arrives to the player and also PSG, we have to keep an eye on Barcola.

“Liverpool are there, and also Arsenal. But Arsenal’s priority is Morgan Rogers.”

Liverpool could face a lengthy delay in their pursuit of Barcola, as France are considered favourites to win the World Cup. That means they could go all the way to the final on Sunday, July 19.

Liverpool face Bradley Barcola wait

As such, Liverpool may not be able to forge a contract agreement with Barcola until around July 20-21, at the very earliest.

Romano confirmed recently that PSG value the French star at higher than the £116m Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson, which means Liverpool will have to put mega money on the table to secure a deal.

There has been speculation Arsenal are in talks to sign both Barcola and Rogers, though Romano insists the Gunners are currently focusing on the latter.

Barcola could push for a move away from the French capital due to the likely arrivals of Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG are in the process of overhauling their forward line, as Barcola and Lee Kang-in could follow Goncalo Ramos out of the club.

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