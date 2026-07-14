Ornstein reveals Barcola stance on joining Liverpool in stunning £116m deal

David Ornstein has revealed Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola would be keen on joining Liverpool or Arsenal this summer, with the French giants ‘realistic’ about their chances of retaining him.

Barcola is open to leaving PSG as he wants to become a guaranteed starter at another elite club. The France star currently has to face competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue at the Parc des Princes, and PSG are also looking to bring in fellow wingers Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche ready for next season.

Akliouche is set to replace Lee Kang-in on the right flank, while Diomande’s arrival could push Barcola further down the pecking order at left wing.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both aiming to capitalise on the uncertainty by bringing Barcola to the Premier League.

During an appearance on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein provided the state of play.

“Liverpool really like Bradley Barcola. We’ve seen links with Arsenal and various other clubs,” he said.

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“PSG would like to keep him, but they are realistic. He has only two years left on his contract. He’s not a regular starter, and he wants to be, so I suspect he would be open to a move if the right opportunity arose.

“Liverpool clearly have him high in their thinking, and I imagine Barcola himself would be attracted to clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, and so on.

“Interestingly, he mainly plays off the left, and Liverpool are looking to replace Salah on the right.

“If they do follow through with this, is he happy to play off the right?

Liverpool, Arsenal quoted over £116m for Bradley Barcola

“The price would be very high. When you see someone like Elliot Anderson moving for £116m – Barcola’s fee is going to be higher.

“Of course, we’ve got to keep a close eye on Barcola and Liverpool, but at this moment in time I’m not sure it’s at an advanced stage.

“France are still in the tournament. PSG, I’m told, don’t want to trouble him or take his focus away from the World Cup, so, like with many situations, I would imagine this one starts to develop, in whatever shape or form, if that means staying, going, Liverpool or elsewhere, post-tournament.”

Liverpool have set their sights on Barcola after being informed top target Diomande would rather join PSG.

Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele warned the Reds on Saturday that Arsenal are the current frontrunners to sign Barcola.

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