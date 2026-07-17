Liverpool are poised to ramp up their interest in both Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola and Bournemouth star Rayan, with a sublime double deal reportedly in the works.

Liverpool have signed one winger so far this summer, as they hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Victor Munoz to sign the Spaniard for €40million (£34m). The Reds then set their sights on Yan Diomande to replace Anfield legend Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

But RB Leipzig are determined to keep Diomande for another year, and if the Ivorian does move then he wants to join PSG this summer.

Liverpool are therefore sounding out alternative targets, with Barcola and Rayan both high up on their shortlist.

Rayan appears better suited to replacing Salah out of the two players, as he is a recognised right winger, whereas Barcola prefers to operate off the left.

But indykaila have ambitiously claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that Andoni Iraola’s side want to land both forwards.

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‘@LFC are RACING to Paris tomorrow morning for a SECRET summit with PSG over superstar Bradley Barcola,’ they wrote.

‘Our sources just dropped that The Reds are ALSO in TALKS for Bournemouth wizard Rayan! LFC want to SIGN BOTH in a DOUBLE transfer.’

A double swoop for Barcola and Rayan would be extremely expensive for Liverpool. PSG want over the £116m Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson in order to sell Barcola, with L’Equipe reporting that they are demanding as much as €150m (£128m).

Rayan, meanwhile, has a £130m release clause in his Bournemouth contract that will become active next summer.

Liverpool make Barcola, Rayan approaches

This claim comes after our friends at TEAMtalk provided updates on both Barcola and Rayan recently.

On Tuesday, they revealed that Liverpool have made fresh contact with Barcola’s camp, and that the Frenchman is ready to say yes to moving to Anfield.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk also reported that Liverpool have enquired about Rayan’s availability, having been hugely impressed by his swift adaptation to Premier League football.

Bournemouth plan to keep hold of Rayan for at least another season, so a move for Barcola looks more likely at this stage.

But it remains to be seen whether Barcola would be happy to switch to the right wing to replace Salah.

Liverpool received a boost on Thursday as it emerged that Arsenal are set to step up their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal have Barcola on their shortlist to improve the left-wing position, but Rogers is currently their No 1 target.

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