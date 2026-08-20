Liverpool Barcola stance revealed after Ornstein confirms £50m Minteh bid

Liverpool still dream of signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain even after offering Brighton & Hove Albion £50million for fellow winger Yankuba Minteh, a report has revealed.

Liverpool aim to sign two more wingers before the transfer deadline and have agreed personal terms with both Barcola and his PSG team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye. The Reds are advancing in talks for Barcola in particular and are slowly getting closer to landing the Frenchman, though he will cost £125m or more.

Liverpool are still scouring the market for alternatives in case Barcola and Mbaye do not end up moving to Anfield.

David Ornstein revealed on Thursday afternoon that Andoni Iraola’s side have failed with a £50m approach for Brighton’s Minteh.

On X/Twitter, Ornstein wrote: ‘Liverpool made offer in recent days to sign Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion.

’22yo #BHAFC winger currently injured but among #LFC options for wide attacking areas – bid worth £50m turned down.’

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According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Liverpool have held concrete interest in Minteh for some time but are not expected to return with another offer.

The report states that Liverpool ‘continue to prioritise Barcola‘, as he remains their ‘top target’.

Liverpool wanted to test the waters to see if they could strike a deal for Minteh at a reasonable price, but now they will turn their attention back to Barcola.

Liverpool will also hold further talks with PSG over Mbaye, but once again, they are currently unwilling to meet the demands of the French club.

Liverpool still gunning to sign Bradley Barcola

PSG are holding out for £43-50m for Mbaye and at least £125m for Barcola. They began negotiations by demanding £145m for Barcola but have since lowered his price tag, appreciating the 23-year-old’s desire to leave.

Liverpool believe they will be able to forge an agreement for Mbaye at a reduced price of £30m. With regards to Barcola, they have offered PSG €115m (£98m) so far and are reportedly willing to go up to £120m.

TEAMtalk add that Iliman Ndiaye and Rayan are two more wingers on Liverpool’s radar. But Everton do not want to sell Ndiaye to their rivals, while Bournemouth want over £100m to sell Rayan.

Liverpool have been linked with Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri in recent days as a possible solution to their hunt for a right winger. However, such speculation has quickly been shut down.

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