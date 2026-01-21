Liverpool could allow Federico Chiesa to leave before the January transfer deadline following Mohamed Salah’s return from AFCON, according to reports.

Salah has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations after helping Egypt finish fourth, registering four goals and one assist across six appearances.

The 33-year-old proved how valuable he remains to his country, but has some making up to do on the pitch after his controversial interview in December. Yes, that happened last month.

Salah apologised for claiming the club had “thrown him under the bus” and was reinstated to Arne Slot’s team for a Premier League match against Brighton, the Reds’ final fixture before AFCON.

The Egyptian legend has since returned to Anfield but is not a guaranteed starter after his extraordinary comments about under-pressure head coach Slot and the club.

It had been expected that Liverpool would sign a new attacker to provide serious competition for Salah and eventually become his long-term replacement, but that has not happened.

And despite Salah’s absence, fan favourite Chiesa has barely featured. Now that Salah is back, the Italian could find himself even further out of favour.

Chiesa made his only Premier League start against Wolves on December 27 and has otherwise been restricted to insignificant minutes off the bench.

Liverpool supporters are baffled as to what Chiesa must do to earn Slot’s trust, particularly given the lack of depth in the Reds’ attack.

Salah return could trigger Federico Chiesa exit

Despite expectations that Slot would sign an attacker this month, it has instead been claimed that Chiesa could leave following Salah’s return.

According to former Everton, Aston Villa and Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness, Salah’s own situation could determine whether Chiesa departs.

If the former Juventus star is sold, Wyness expects it to be a “last-minute, last-day” deal.

“If he [Salah] comes back after AFCON and he’s healthy, then I think Chiesa could move,” Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“So that will all happen before the end of the window. I think it will depend a lot on the Mo Salah situation.

“Chiesa has been a big Liverpool fan favourite and I know that. Listen, I’ve been quite impressed with him.

“I’m still surprised he hasn’t been able to find his place in the squad – for whatever reason Slot doesn’t seem to go for him.

“I think Chiesa could move, but it would depend on the situation of other players. It would be one of those last-minute, last-day deals, but it could happen.”

Selling Chiesa is too risky for Liverpool

Chiesa might not be guaranteed regular minutes in the second half of the season, but letting him leave without signing a replacement would be a huge risk, even if Salah does return to form.

Opting against signing Antoine Semenyo already feels like a mistake, and Slot leaving himself short could put Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification under serious threat.

Alexander Isak is expected to miss the rest of the season and Hugo Ekitike has blown hot and cold.

Cody Gakpo has also disappointed, which only raises the question: why isn’t Chiesa playing more?

The bottom line is simple, Liverpool should be adding another body, not offloading one.

