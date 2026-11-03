£84m-plus Liverpool double deal accelerates as green light arrives

Liverpool have received the ‘go-ahead’ to swoop for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to a report, while their defensive rebuild is also set to ‘accelerate’.

Camara almost moved to the Premier League at the end of the summer transfer window, as Chelsea struck a €55million (then £47m) agreement with Monaco for him. Camara himself agreed a six-year contract with the Blues, too.

However, the player and Chelsea were left furious late on deadline day when Monaco pulled out of the deal.

Monaco instead decided they wanted to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton. But Balogun had a late change of heart, meaning both players remained with the Ligue 1 side.

Since then, Liverpool have joined Chelsea in pursuing Camara.

With Chelsea prioritising a move for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Liverpool appear to have a clear run at Camara.

READ: Mac Allister and Nyoni moments ignored as Liverpool ‘far too nice’ problem exposed v Arsenal

Football Insider claim Monaco have given Liverpool the ‘go-ahead’ to open talks for the 22-year-old as they are ‘ready to agree’ his sale in January.

Camara wants to move to the Premier League mid-season and Monaco will not stand in his way.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claimed on Monday that Andoni Iraola’s side are preparing a €50m (£42m) offer to try and strike an agreement for Camara.

Monaco, however, have been tipped to demand up to £60m for the Senegalese, meaning there could be several rounds of negotiations.

Liverpool are big admirers of Scott as well but know Chelsea are favourites for the English talent.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside report that Liverpool have begun to ‘accelerate’ their ‘defensive rebuild’ as possible replacements for Virgil van Dijk are being scouted.

As things stand, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck are the two ‘leading’ centre-back targets for Liverpool.

Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Jules Kounde of Barcelona are appreciated but further down the Reds’ shortlist.

Schlotterbeck’s new contract at Dortmund includes a €50-60m (£42-50m) release clause that becomes active next summer.

As such, a double deal for Camara and Schlotterbeck would cost Liverpool £84m or more.

Murillo, Schlotterbeck impress Liverpool scouts

Murillo will be more expensive than the German, as Forest want £70-80m to let him leave.

Forest are also adamant the 24-year-old will not be going anywhere in January, meaning a prospective Anfield transfer will have to wait until the end of the season.

Liverpool are currently ‘scouting’ Schlotterbeck and Murillo and weighing up which player could be better suited to succeeding Van Dijk.

Schlotterbeck is a better leader, but Murillo has Premier League experience.

It is important to note that our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Liverpool want to extend Van Dijk’s contract by another year.

Such a move could delay the signing of Murillo or Schlotterbeck.

READ MORE: Arsenal have ‘whole team of removal men’ as Liverpool fans carp