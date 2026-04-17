Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could be involved in four deals this summer, with the Reds interested in signing both Pedro Porro and Luka Vuskovic, according to reports.

Tottenham have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to sign Andy Robertson when he leaves Liverpool this summer. Tottenham failed to snare the left-back during the January window but can get him on a free transfer in the summer when his Liverpool contract expires.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Tottenham are keen on signing Robertson’s Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones to bolster their midfield ranks.

However, both moves are reliant on Roberto De Zerbi keeping Spurs in the Premier League.

As per Anfield Watch, Liverpool could respond by moving for both Porro and Vuskovic this summer.

Liverpool are ‘lining up a move for Porro‘ and are ‘ready to sign’ him. Anfield chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are firmly considering a deal for the full-back after club scouts recommended his signing.

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Porro ‘profiles well as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold,’ the report claims. Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong last summer to replace Alexander-Arnold, but the Dutchman has had an injury-hit debut campaign on Merseyside and has also been used as a right winger at times.

A separate report from Anfield Watch states that Liverpool are also ‘preparing a move for Vuskovic.’

Deals for Porro and Vuskovic will become far more likely if Spurs are relegated to the Championship – but such a scenario would stop Robertson and Jones from heading to north London.

The reports make no mention of how much Porro or Vuskovic might cost Liverpool. Spurs have previously quoted interested clubs over £50m for Porro, though he will surely be available for a lower price this summer given he has had a poor campaign.

The Spaniard’s price tag will drop further if Spurs fail to stay in the top flight.

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Centre-back Vuskovic will likely cost more than Porro as he has massive potential. Vuskovic is currently on loan at Hamburg and has earned a reputation as one of the finest young defenders in Europe.

Previous reports have suggested Spurs want somewhere between €40-60m (£35-52m) for the teenage sensation. Once again, that price will depend on Spurs’ fate this season.

The 19-year-old hasn’t even made a competitive appearance for Spurs yet, but he will not want to drop down to the Championship.

Liverpool are hunting another centre-back this summer, even after agreeing an early deal for Jeremy Jacquet to join.

Vuskovic would be a superb option for the future, though Liverpool need ready-made players as both Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are still developing.

Micky van de Ven is another Spurs centre-half Liverpool have been linked with, and that move would make more sense.

Van De Ven has been touted as an elite option to succeed from his Dutch compatriot Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Van De Ven has had a disappointing season, like Porro and most other Spurs players, though he will surely perform better away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium given the turmoil there.

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