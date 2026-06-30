Liverpool linked with daring €70m Real Madrid raid after Yan Diomande blow

Liverpool could turn to Real Madrid forward Endrick after missing out on RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, a report has ambitiously suggested.

Real Madrid agreed a deal with Palmeiras for Endrick in December 2022, with the striker eventually arriving at the Bernabeu in July 2024. Madrid paid an initial €40million for Endrick, while the deal could eventually rise to a huge €70m through add-ons.

However, Endrick had a difficult first 18 months at Madrid as he struggled for game time, resulting in a loan move to Lyon in January.

Endrick got his thrilling development back on track in France, notching eight goals and eight assists in 21 games for Lyon.

The 19-year-old will return to the Spanish capital after Brazil’s World Cup campaign. Returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is set to decide whether to keep Endrick in his first-team squad or consider another loan proposal.

But Rousing the Kop have named Endrick as a potential option for Liverpool as the Reds search for a new right winger to replace the legendary Mohamed Salah.

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Diomande had been Liverpool’s No 1 target for the position, only for him to prioritise a switch to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘on the hunt for a top player’ to elevate their forward line, and the report describes Endrick as a teenager with ‘superstar potential’.

Indeed, he earned strong comparisons with Brazilian icon Ronaldo after bursting onto the scene at Palmeiras.

Endrick ‘could be a surprise pick’ for Liverpool if Mourinho decides he is open to offloading the youngster. But there are some clear issues with this potential deal.

First of all, Endrick sees himself as a centre-forward, rather than as a right winger.

Endrick to Liverpool very unlikely

Secondly, Madrid are highly unlikely to sell Endrick so soon into his Madrid career, even if Mourinho is not his biggest fan.

Madrid president Florentino Perez sees Endrick as a future Galactico and would rather loan him out for another season – before he is ready to become a regular starter under Mourinho – than sell.

Having finalised a potential €70m deal for Endrick, Madrid would demand huge money from Liverpool to sell.

Rousing the Kop’s report appears to be more hopeful than it being a concrete transfer link. They cite Madrid-based newspaper Marca, which states that Endrick is set to stay at the Bernabeu for the considerable future.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola, Said El Mala of Koln and Brighton wide man Yankuba Minteh are more likely alternatives for Liverpool.

Barcola is Liverpool’s new favoured target, and he could be pushed out of PSG by Diomande’s arrival.

But David Ornstein has warned Liverpool that PSG value the Frenchman at higher than Elliot Anderson’s eye-watering £116m fee.

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