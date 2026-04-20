Liverpool have reignited their interest in Sunderland magician Enzo Le Fee, a report has revealed.

The central midfielder, who can operate as a No 8, No 10 or on the left wing, joined Sunderland on loan from Roma in January 2025, and that deal became permanent last summer for £19.3million. The creative star made 15 Championship appearances last term as Sunderland returned to the Premier League for the first time in eight years, beating Sheffield United in a dramatic play-off final.

Sunderland have stepped up to the top flight brilliantly, and Le Fee has played a big role in their success. He has notched five goals and five assists in 35 matches across all competitions so far.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Le Fee’s great form has captured the attention of numerous sides chasing Champions League qualification, most notably Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side ‘registered their interest’ in the 26-year-old last year and are ‘primed to revive their pursuit’ heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool are in the market for midfield recruits and see Le Fee as a classy solution who can elevate their squad significantly.

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However, the Reds have been warned it will take a massive bid to prise Le Fee out of the Stadium of Light.

He is ‘central to their long-term plans,’ with a source quoted as saying: “It will take major offers to prise any of our top talents away.”

Sunderland are protected by the player’s contract, which runs until June 2029.

The Black Cats could also offer their star players lucrative new deals to keep interested clubs at bay. While Le Fee is a target for Liverpool, fellow midfielder Noah Sadiki is picking up interest from Manchester United.

After Le Fee’s superb volley against Everton in January, which made amends for his penalty miss against Brentford, former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole said: “I think he’s been outstanding. He’s a class act – his technical ability, but also his off the ball [work]. He works so hard for the team, and the reaction doesn’t surprise me at all.

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“It was disappointing on the day [against Brentford] because they’d actually started the second half really well, and then to go and do a penalty like that away from home… I don’t think he does that five, six games a go. So it’s important to keep the feet on the ground and keep working hard.

“But the bounce back, like you say, in the game. He’s someone who’s shown that character. So, yeah, he’s been a huge plus this season.

“It was an amazing finish [against Everton]. But that’s the quality he’s got, isn’t it?

“He takes all the set pieces and there’s a lot of good technicians in that team, and it shows how good he must be if he’s at the front of the queue for all of that.”

Liverpool to reopen Sunderland transfer talks

Le Fee is not the first Sunderland player to emerge as a target for Liverpool this season, as they pursued Lutsharel Geertruida in January following injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Slot was keen to reunite with the right-back, having worked with him at Feyenoord, but an agreement could not be reached with Sunderland.

Liverpool will be hoping their pursuit of Le Fee is more successful, though Regis Le Bris’ side will once again make any move difficult.

In addition to the French star, Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as they push to bolster their midfield options.

Current midfielders Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister have both been tipped to leave, too. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Jones, while Real Madrid admire Mac Allister, despite his drop in form this term.

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