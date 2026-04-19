Astonishing Liverpool exodus to see five stars worth £189m sold

A journalist has revealed Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones could be among five players to depart Liverpool after Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson this summer.

Salah and Robertson have both announced they will leave Liverpool on free transfers at the end of the season. Robertson’s contract is due to expire on June 30, while Liverpool have agreed to waive the final year of Salah’s lucrative deal.

It is the end of an era on Merseyside, as Salah and Robertson have been two heavyweights of the team which won the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, as well as last season’s league title with Arne Slot.

But Liverpool could sell at least five more players to help fund new signings, with Mac Allister, Jones, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez all facing uncertain futures.

Slot has admitted the Reds ‘need to sell… to buy’ this summer, and Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reacted to this by saying: “It was probably not what Liverpool fans wanted to hear after going out of the Champions League to PSG.

“But we know last season there was a big overhaul of players at Anfield with big-name signings coming in, and players were sacrificed to help fund that.

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“It’s probably going to be a similar case this year, and I’m sure there’s a few players who will be moving on.

“Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will be leaving on free transfers, and that makes a big saving on the wages with both of those players moving on.

“There’ll be question marks over the future of Federico Chiesa who’s failed to have an impact really at Anfield.

“Then there’s Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, there’s uncertainty about a few players in that Liverpool squad.

“Obviously they won’t be spending as much as they did last summer in the window, but with players leaving, Salah, Robertson and others expected to follow, they’re going to have to be replaced.”

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Liverpool signed Chiesa from Juventus for £10m plus £2.5m in potential add-ons in August 2024. However, the forward could return to Juve in search of regular game time this summer.

Elliott is currently on loan at Aston Villa, and the deal includes a £35m obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. Villa are making sure to avoid such critiera, which means the midfielder will need to reignite his career at a new club next season.

Reports suggest Liverpool have given fellow midfielder Mac Allister a €100m (£87m) price tag amid interest from Real Madrid.

There has been speculation Mac Allister might swap places with Eduardo Camavinga, as Liverpool are interested in the Madrid star.

The likes of AC Milan, Crystal Palace and Brighton are all keen on Gomez, who could leave Anfield this summer in a £25m deal.

Jones is a Liverpool fan but is open to a move this summer so he can pick up more starts. Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Villa are planning a concrete bid for the midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Jones as they aim to build on the potential capture of Robertson. Those transfers, though, will depend on Spurs staying in the Premier League.

If Chiesa, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gomez and Jones are all sold, then Liverpool should recoup at least £189.5m to boost their transfer kitty.

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