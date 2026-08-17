Liverpool agree five-year contract with next signing as £155m double deal advances

Liverpool have agreed a five-year deal with Ibrahim Mbaye and sent Paris Saint-Germain a new bid for his team-mate Bradley Barcola, according to sources in France.

Liverpool are interested in signing Mbaye and Barcola to transform their winger ranks. The Reds have already brought in Victor Munoz this summer but need more additions in wide areas.

Cody Gakpo is being pursued by Tottenham Hotspur, Hugo Ekitike will be out until December after undergoing Achilles surgery, while Liverpool still need to replace Anfield icon Mohamed Salah.

Barcola could become Liverpool’s new first-choice left winger, replacing Gakpo. Mbaye, meanwhile, might join as Salah’s successor on the right flank.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Monday that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with both Mbaye and Barcola as they edge closer to signing the PSG duo.

Trusted French reporter Fabrice Hawkins has now confirmed TEAMtalk’s reporting, stating that a five-year deal is in place with Mbaye.

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‘Excl Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ibrahim Mbaye,’ Hawkins wrote on X/Twitter.

‘The two parties have agreed on the financial terms of a five-year contract. Mbaye has made his choice and does not wish to pursue interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

‘As exclusively revealed by @RMCsport Liverpool want to sign both Mbaye and Bradley Barcola.’

As per fellow French source Foot01, Liverpool have raised the stakes for Barcola by sending PSG an offer worth €135million (£115m).

Liverpool had previously indicated to PSG they were willing to pay £86-100m for the French ace, so if news of this €135m/£115m proposal is true then it represents a significant development.

Liverpool are willing to go up to £120m to sign Barcola.

PSG, meanwhile, started out by demanding £145m to sell the 23-year-old. However, they have since lowered his price tag to £125m.

As such, there is still some work to be done, but Liverpool appear to be getting closer to forging an agreement.

PSG are hoping to pick up £43-50m for Mbaye, but sources close to the deal believe he could actually move for £30m, as per TEAMtalk.

It will therefore take an outlay worth around £155m to sign both players.

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