Liverpool learn result of £50m Ismaila Sarr bid as Crystal Palace react

Crystal Palace have rejected a £50million bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool had been targeting a double deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh as they look to transform the winger options available to new head coach Andoni Iraola. Liverpool remain locked in talks for Barcola, as he is their top target, but their move for Minteh is off.

Liverpool have had bids for Minteh worth £50m and £60m rejected by Brighton. The Reds have walked away from talks for Minteh after Brighton quoted them £80m for the Gambian.

Liverpool then turned their attention to Sarr, who has long haunted them with goals for Watford and Palace.

Reports in Turkey revealed Liverpool’s interest in the Senegal international, before Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger!

‘Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.

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‘#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move.

‘Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

Romano then posted the following update: ‘Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

‘#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too.’

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have ‘checked on a deal for Sarr’ but the transfer ‘looks unlikely’ as Palace want to keep him.

The Mail go on to refute Romano’s claim that Liverpool have ‘made an offer’ for the 28-year-old.

Liverpool have Minteh, Sarr bids rejected

As per our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Manchester United are monitoring Sarr, while Galatasaray are trying to strike an agreement for him.

Liverpool could now reopen talks with PSG for fellow right winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

They have already agreed a five-year deal with Mbaye, who is pushing to leave PSG in search of game time.

But Liverpool were previously put off by the fact that PSG want a huge €200m (£171m) for both Mbaye and Barcola.

If Liverpool manage to drive down Mbaye’s valuation – rumoured to be £50-60m – then they could swoop for the 18-year-old and finally end their hunt for a new right winger.

Luckily, Liverpool are seemingly having more success in their talks for Barcola, as they are edging closer to reaching an agreement with PSG.

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