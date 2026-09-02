Ismaila Sarr agent reacts to £50m Liverpool transfer miss with impassioned statement

The agent of Crystal Palace ace Ismaila Sarr, Diomansy Kamara, has reacted to Liverpool failing to sign his client by posting a lengthy statement on social media.

After signing Victor Munoz and striking a huge £123million agreement for Bradley Barcola, Liverpool tried to bring in a third winger before the transfer deadline. Liverpool held several rounds of talks for Palace’s Sarr and Yankuba Minteh of Brighton.

Liverpool had also discussed Ibrahim Mbaye during their negotiations for Barcola, but they let the 18-year-old join Aston Villa for €55million/£47m instead.

The Reds made a £40m approach for Sarr. Fabrizio Romano claimed Liverpool also offered £50m for the experienced Senegal international, but that information was shut down by other sources.

However, Liverpool were forced to walk away from talks for Sarr as Palace set his price tag at over £50m and insisted they would not sell late in the transfer window.

Another of Kamara’s clients, Lamine Camara, saw a £47m switch to Chelsea fall through at the last minute as Monaco pulled out of selling the midfielder.

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The representative subsequently wrote: ‘The cases of Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara must all interrogate us.

‘We have to get out of this logic where the African player can sometimes give the feeling that he is just a commodity: you buy it, you set its price, you negotiate its future and, too often, your will seems to go to the background.

‘Our African players deserve respect. The respect of their work. The respect of their career. Respecting their ambitions. The respect of their voices.

‘A transfer shouldn’t just be a matter of two clubs and numbers. Behind every contract, there’s a man, a career, dreams and life choices.

‘The fact that clubs can sometimes have the final word is a reality of professional football.

Ismaila Sarr agent reacts to failed Liverpool deal

‘But one question remains: what about the career and the will of the player? The player must be able to be heard and respected in the decisions that determine his future.

‘Let’s never forget what’s important: behind every success, it’s the players who write history first.’

Manchester United and Galatasaray also expressed interest in Sarr, who deleted all Palace-related pictures on his Instagram profile as he looked to make a summer transfer a reality.

But United did not advance their interest, while Galatasaray’s offers fell well short of £50m.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also missed out on Minteh. They had verbal offers worth £50m and £60m rejected by Brighton.

Andoni Iraola’s side were considering making an improved bid worth £65-70m, only to be put off when Brighton quoted them £80m.

The capture of Barcola is a hugely exciting one for Liverpool fans. But supporters are concerned about Liverpool’s failure to bring in a third winger alongside a right-back and central midfielder.

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