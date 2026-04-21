Liverpool are weighing up a stunning move to finally bring West Ham United talisman Jarrod Bowen to Anfield this summer, according to a report.

Bowen has long been on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds have been linked with the forward ever since former manager Jurgen Klopp called him his favourite player outside of Anfield in December 2023.

West Ham had raised eyebrows two months before when they managed to tie Bowen down to a huge seven-year contract.

It is designed to keep him at the London Stadium until June 2030, but potential relegation to the Championship may scupper such plans.

The goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night leaves West Ham just two points above the drop zone with five games remaining.

Liverpool site DaveOCKOP claim Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are ‘considering making a summer move for Bowen’.

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The England international is ‘admired’ at Anfield, and a bid ‘would be no surprise’, especially if West Ham lose their top-flight status.

The report does not mention how much Liverpool could offer for Bowen, or how much West Ham would seek to sell.

Previous reports have suggested the Irons would want £50m for their star forward, but they will have to drop that asking price if they are relegated.

Liverpool capturing Bowen would see them break their own transfer strategy. FSG generally try to sign players aged 26 or under, to ensure they have resale value.

Bowen, though, is 29 years old. But this could be a sublime market opportunity, which explains Liverpool’s interest.

Signing Bowen would see Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah in the short term, giving them extra time to find his successor in the long run.

Bowen among Liverpool targets to replace Salah

Bowen is versatile and can shine as either a right winger or centre-forward. He is also a proven Premier League goalscorer, meaning he would need little time to adjust to Liverpool.

Michael Olise is Liverpool’s dream target to replace Salah, but Bayern Munich will not sell him.

Instead, Yan Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s favoured realistic option for the right flank. The Ivorian has managed 15 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances for RB Leipzig this term.

Diomande will cost €100m (£87m), and Liverpool are leading Manchester United in the chase for the 19-year-old.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is another player on Liverpool’s shortlist, as he impressed under Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is planning a second forward signing to help replace Hugo Ekitike, who will miss six to nine months with an Achilles injury.

The Reds are looking into a deal for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who is a Liverpool fan. Other targets include Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye and Fulham talisman Harry Wilson.

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