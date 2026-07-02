Liverpool and Chelsea could battle for the impressive signing of Jules Kounde after Barcelona dropped their demands for the Frenchman, a report has claimed.

Chelsea first targeted Kounde in the summer of 2022 after he developed a reputation as one of LaLiga’s best defenders while at Sevilla. The Blues held talks for Kounde but lost out as he decided to join Barca instead.

Since then, the versatile defender – who can play as a right-back or centre-half – has made 188 appearances for Barca, helping them win three Spanish titles, one Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana three times.

Chelsea have maintained their interest in Kounde ever since, but CaughtOffside report that Liverpool are also interested in bringing him to the Premier League at long last.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been ‘given the opportunity’ to sign Kounde for a reduced price, as Barca have dropped their demands from £65-70m to £55m.

That fee is very enticing for one of the best right-backs in the world.

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Despite the fact the 27-year-old played 47 times under Hansi Flick last term, Barca see him as ‘expendable’ and ‘have been sounding out’ suitors such as Liverpool and Chelsea.

Kounde now being available for £55m could ‘invite more concrete interest’.

Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on developments’ as they plot defensive additions this summer.

Kounde’s versatility could make him a perfect fit at Anfield. The Reds have lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both had injury-hit seasons in 2025-26.

Although, it is important to note that Andoni Iraola and Richard Hughes currently have other priorities in the transfer market.

Kounde unlikely to be top Liverpool target

They still need to find Mohamed Salah’s successor after learning top target Yan Diomande would rather join Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are also searching for a new central midfielder, as Curtis Jones wants to leave, while Alexis Mac Allister has also been linked with an exit.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix their ‘priority target’ to bolster the defence for Xabi Alonso.

But CaughtOffside suggest the Blues might open talks for Kounde if they fail to snare Lacroix.

Kounde has been linked with a move to the Premier League several times already this year.

It was claimed in February that Liverpool would be willing to pay £70m for the France World Cup star. If this is true, then his price dropping to £55m represents brilliant news for Anfield chiefs.

On April 6, there was speculation Chelsea are making an ‘aggressive move’ to land Kounde.

And on May 5, Barcelona-based outlet Mundo Deportivo suggested Liverpool will ‘step up’ their interest in the player by sending Barca a ‘significant offer’.

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