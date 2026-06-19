Liverpool ‘moving’ for €45m French star who wants Premier League transfer

Liverpool are competing with Manchester United and Nottingham Forest for Juventus star Khephren Thuram, with a transfer looking increasingly likely this summer, according to a report.

Liverpool will need to sign a new central midfielder if academy graduate Curtis Jones departs Anfield. Jones is the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Inter Milan, and he would prefer to join the Italian giants.

Recent speculation emerging from Italy suggests Inter have offered €20m (£17m) for Jones, whereas Liverpool are holding out for €30m (£26m) before selling.

The 25-year-old is open to leaving Liverpool so he can pick up regular starts in midfield.

Thuram, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott are three replacements Liverpool are considering, and Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport have provided an update on whether Liverpool could raid Juve.

They report that Thuram, Andrea Cambiaso and Gleison Bremer are three players Juve are weighing up selling in order to raise over €12-13m (£10-11m) before June 30, the end of the financial year for the 2025-26 season.

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Thuram ‘could leave’ in the coming days as he is plotting a move to the Premier League, having snubbed advances from Saudi club Al-Ahli and Galatasaray.

Liverpool, United and Forest are all ‘moving’ for the four-time France international, which suggests they are stepping up their respective interest.

Juve hope to receive €40-45m (£35-39m) when selling Thuram, which represents good value for one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Italian clubs are struggling to compete with the financial power of the Premier League, and Thuram could be the latest player to move to England as a result.

Liverpool face midfield choice

Liverpool chiefs must now decide whether to prioritise the 25-year-old or proven Premier League stars such as Wharton or Scott.

As things stand, Wharton appears to be Liverpool’s favoured option. The Englishman will cost far more than Thuram, as Crystal Palace have set their stall out at £70-80m, but he does have a higher upside than his Serie A counterpart.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Liverpool will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Wharton.

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola would likely prefer to snare Scott if given the choice. Iraola worked with Scott at Bournemouth, and the 22-year-old – like Wharton – has emerged as one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League.

Scott is valued by Bournemouth at £60m and is also a target for the likes of Arsenal and United.

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