Ornstein hints at double Liverpool midfield deal in 2027 – ‘watch this space’

David Ornstein has suggested Liverpool could replace Alexis Mac Allister next year by hijacking Chelsea’s move for Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Chelsea struck a €55million (£47m) deal with Monaco for Camara on deadline day. The Blues also agreed an initial six-year contract with the midfielder that included the option for an extra 12 months.

Camara passed his medical and was expected to officially join Xabi Alonso’s side as a replacement for £125m Manchester City signing Enzo Fernandez.

But Chelsea were left furious when Monaco called off the transfer with just one minute before the 11pm deadline.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Camara, setting up a potential battle with Chelsea for his services next year.

Liverpool spent huge money on French winger Bradley Barcola this summer, but they did not give Andoni Iraola a new defensive midfielder.

READ – The 20 most expensive forwards ever: Barcola only scrapes into the top ten

When asked about their midfield weaknesses on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein said: “There was a period of rumours, maybe a slight possibility, that Alexis Mac Allister might leave.

“He was linked with Manchester City, and, I think, earlier in the window with others as well.

“Curtis Jones left, too, so I understand your point on the holding midfield position.

“Information reached us around deadline day that if Mac Allister had left, their top choice would have been Lamine Camara from Monaco.

“So maybe we have to watch this space in the future to see what happens around that.”

In addition to City, Real Madrid have also been mentioned as possible suitors for Mac Allister.

Lamine Camara on Liverpool midfield shortlist

When quizzed on a potential exit, Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, said this week: “Alexis is not thinking about leaving Liverpool. He wants to stay at the club.

“Liverpool have not started talks to renew Alexis’s contract, but the player’s desire is to continue at the club.”

Mac Allister’s current deal runs until June 2028.

But even if the Argentine stays, Liverpool fans would argue the club needs to sign a talented young midfielder such as Camara to help future-proof the position.

Ben Jacobs has also discussed Camara potentially moving to Anfield, saying: “Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now. They never explored it. Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club.

“But my understanding is that Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘Wait’. Liverpool said to Camara, ‘Wait’.

“Now, to be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we are not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea.

“We were saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Liverpool said to Camara, if you don’t get your move, and it was not looking likely in the middle of the day, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”

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