Liverpool attempt shock Chelsea raid as BlueCo response revealed

Liverpool have failed with a late move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, according to a trusted French source.

Many Liverpool fans want majority owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to sign a new right-back before the 11pm deadline. There are concerns over whether Jeremie Frimpong is the right option for Liverpool in the long run, while both he and Conor Bradley missed chunks of last season through injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai could be a solution for Andoni Iraola, as he was for previous head coach Arne Slot, but the Hungary captain is clearly better in midfield.

On August 14, Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claimed Liverpool have joined Manchester City in showing interest in Gusto.

Phillips added that Chelsea could be tempted to lower their £75m valuation of Gusto if Liverpool make a concrete move.

City were previously put off by that price tag, believing it to be too high for the Frenchman.

READ – Transfer deadline day summer 2026: Follow it LIVE with F365

Respected RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has now confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Gusto, reporting that the Reds have made an approach.

Despite Liverpool’s move, the full-back will not be moving to Anfield late on deadline day.

‘Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success,’ Hawkins wrote on X.

‘The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer.

‘Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen.’

Malo Gusto not joining Liverpool from Chelsea

It seems Iraola will have to cope without a new right-back for the next few months at least.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or City return for Gusto in January.

Enzo Maresca is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old, having previously managed him at Chelsea.

One player Maresca is definitely set to reunite with is Enzo Fernandez.

City have agreed a mega £125m deal with Chelsea for the Argentine midfielder, with the transfer set to match the British record.

READ NEXT: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…