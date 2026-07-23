Michael Olise to Liverpool back on after stunning development – shock report

Liverpool are planning to re-enter the race for Michael Olise if a new consortium involving Jeff Bezos purchases a stake in the club, one source has ambitiously claimed.

Olise is understood to be Liverpool’s dream target to replace Mohamed Salah at right wing. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in the world since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July 2024, having notched 42 goals and 54 assists in 107 games for the Bavarians so far.

Olise’s reputation hit new heights at the World Cup, as he formed a devastating partnership with Kylian Mbappe before France’s semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Spain.

Liverpool were quickly rebuffed after making an initial approach for Olise earlier this summer, with Bayern insisting he is not for sale.

But speculative X/Twitter account IndyKaila has suggested Liverpool will move for either Olise or Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior if a consortium led by Amit Bhatia enters the frame.

‘New potential part owners will want signings like Vinícius Júnior & Michael Olise,’ they wrote. ‘FSG confirms talks.

READ – Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool at front of Barcola queue while eyeing alternative

‘Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have confirmed they’ve been approached by a consortium led by Amit Bhatia, the British-Indian backed by billionaire family and former QPR co-owner, along with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

‘This isn’t just a casual inquiry; they aim to make @LFC the number one club in world football, ready to challenge giants like @realmadrid & @FCBayern in the transfer market.

‘They want [to] bring in top-tier talent like Vinícius Júnior or Michael Olise to the club.

‘This represents a total mindset shift for Liverpool, and it’s thrilling for fans. The prospect of attracting the world’s best players could redefine the club’s future. Exciting times are ahead!’

Bradley Barcola is currently Liverpool’s top target for the wide positions, even though he mainly likes to operate off the left.

Liverpool will have to pay a whopping €150m (£128m) to sign Barcola, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

Liverpool, Real Madrid want to sign Michael Olise

Andoni Iraola’s side had been in talks for RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, but he would rather join PSG. Such a transfer might improve Liverpool’s chances of snaring Barcola.

Should Bhatia and Bezos become part-owners of Liverpool, then they will seemingly enter into a transfer battle with Real Madrid for Olise.

On July 14, Fabrizio Romano discussed Madrid’s dream of landing the playmaker.

“Olise is the Galactico in Florentino Perez’s mind. The Julian Alvarez story has never really been concrete,” he said.

“The player wanted by Florentino before, now, and in the next years, is Olise. Florentino Perez loves Michael Olise. There is pure admiration for Michael Olise.

“It’s going to be important to understand, in conversations with Bayern, if there is any chance to open doors to an exit this summer.

“At the moment, Bayern insist they want to keep the player. So I think it’s going to be difficult and complicated at this stage.

“But in case there is even a small way to make it happen, Florentino Perez believes Michael Olise is the perfect player for Real Madrid’s quality, style and Galactico mentality.”

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