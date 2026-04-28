Liverpool are ahead of Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a report.

Mbaye is an 18-year-old winger who mainly plays on the right flank but can also operate on the left if needed. He is a product of the PSG academy and made his first-team debut for the French giants in August 2024, becoming the youngest ever player to start a game for the club.

This season, Mbaye has made 27 senior appearances for PSG, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

However, the teenager is worried his lack of starts could affect his development, leading to speculation about a possible summer exit.

CaughtOffside report that Mbaye is ‘increasingly open to exploring new opportunities’, recognising the difficulty in getting into PSG’s starting lineup at such a young age.

Liverpool are ‘stepping up their interest’ in Mbaye and ‘lead the race’ to sign him, it is claimed.

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Liverpool are ‘closely evaluating his situation’, and the youngster’s sky-high potential means he could fit perfectly into their transfer strategy.

Villa and Newcastle are likely to provide Liverpool with the strongest competition for the France-born Senegal international.

Villa and Newcastle are ‘considering serious approaches’ in the coming weeks, while Man City, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on the player.

The report suggests Mbaye could be on the market for €30million (£26m) this summer. That is a significant fee for someone with limited experience at first-team level.

However, PSG have a fantastic academy, and Mbaye is one of the club’s brightest talents. Indeed, Future Ballers describe Mbaye as PSG’s ‘next sensation’ as he is ‘extremely strong’ technically and ‘dominant’ in one-v-one scenarios.

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The transfer might therefore be a risk worth taking for someone like Liverpool, Villa or City.

Liverpool are already benefitting from the superb capture of English teenager Rio Ngumoha, and Mbaye could provide a similar spark on the right flank.

Liverpool reporter David Lynch claimed recently that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are interested in PSG trio Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Out of those three players, Barcola is the most likely to leave. French outlet Foot Parisien have claimed Barcola could be ‘sacrificed’ if PSG beat Liverpool to the signing of RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande.

Salah to Rangers?!

In terms of where Liverpool icon Mo Salah might go next, Rangers consultant Stig Inge Bjornebye made an interesting claim last week.

“I don’t know what Mo’s plans are – we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an adviser to Rangers,” he said.

“We discussed where he’ll go and so on.”

Bjornebye added: “But I think most people are grateful for what he’s done for Liverpool.

“He is a true legend at Liverpool and has achieved a remarkable legacy for a great club. He has delivered exceptional results for them over many seasons.

“There were some heated discussions about his situation last year, but the matter has been resolved and he has remained loyal to Liverpool.

“I think most people can accept that he has given the club many great years and now wants to seize a new opportunity, perhaps embarking on another adventure.”

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