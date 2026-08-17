Liverpool told three reasons they must avoid stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has explained why the club should reject any opportunity to re-sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid.

Midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones both had to play at right-back last season due to injuries suffered by Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley. The arrival of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona should ease those problems slightly, as the Uruguayan can play as either a right-back or centre-half.

Liverpool could still capture a specialist right-back this summer as there are concerns over Frimpong’s long-term fitness, while Bradley is stepping up his recovery from knee surgery and is aiming to return in the coming months.

There has been speculation Liverpool might return for Alexander-Arnold given he struggled to impress during his debut season with Madrid.

However, it would be tough for the playmaker to win back the majority of the Liverpool fanbase given the fact he ran down his contract before leaving for just €10million (£8.5m) last summer.

When asked about Alexander-Arnold potentially heading back to Merseyside, Johnson also raised concerns over Liverpool having to spend big money to re-sign the 27-year-old, as well as the fact the player is struggling for form.

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“I’m not sure how the fans would receive that move,” Johnson said (via Liverpool.com).

“I can’t imagine they’d be too happy with it, to be honest, especially if Liverpool had to pay a fee for a local lad who left the club for free twelve months ago.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure the fans would warm back up to him after a while, but I don’t think he’s the same player as he was at Liverpool a year or two ago.

“He’s been a shadow of himself on the pitch since he left Liverpool, and if he’d been great, Real Madrid wouldn’t be letting him go. I wouldn’t re-sign him if I was making the decisions at Liverpool.”

Spanish newspaper AS reported on August 8 that Jose Mourinho wants Madrid to keep Alexander-Arnold, so it is hard to see any return to Liverpool actually happening in the next few years.

Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, so Alexander-Arnold will likely use this as motivation to try and get back to his brilliant best.

Alexander-Arnold will probably want to return to Liverpool at some stage in the future, as it remains his boyhood club. However, it will take time for Liverpool fans to get over the hurt of seeing him leave.

Plus, Alexander-Arnold wants to help Madrid win the biggest trophies before he even considers leaving, so any potential Liverpool return will not happen for several years.

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