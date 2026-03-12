Liverpool burst into race for ‘powerful’ Man Utd target as enticing price tag set

Liverpool will provide Manchester United with competition for the signing of Bournemouth star Tyler Adams, a report has claimed.

Adams is a product of the Red Bull system, having broken through at New York Red Bulls before spending three years with RB Leipzig. The midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds United during the 2022-23 season but ultimately could not help them avoid relegation, prompting a £20million switch to Bournemouth.

Since then, Adams has played 55 games for the Cherries in all competitions. He has had numerous injury problems but is now fully fit once again and proving his class.

Bournemouth have sold top players such as Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi over the last 12 months, and Adams might be next.

According to CaughtOffside, interest in the USMNT ace is ‘growing’, with Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea all in the frame.

Those three clubs are on the hunt for a ‘proven Premier League midfielder’ this summer, and Adams has supposedly emerged as a ‘strong candidate’.

Adams’ ‘dynamism and powerful pressing’ have seen him ‘impress scouts’ from Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea.

One of the main reasons such sides are looking at the 27-year-old is he will cost far less than other options such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

“Bournemouth could consider offers in the region of £30million for Adams,” the report quotes a source as saying.

A £30m transfer represents good value for a reliable Premier League performer who is in his peak years.

For context, Anderson could fetch £80-100m this summer, while Baleba is valued in the region of £70-100m.

Man Utd were among the first teams to be linked with Adams, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed in December that they are ‘monitoring’ his situation ahead of potential talks.

But Liverpool and Chelsea have now entered the transfer pursuit, making things more difficult for United.

Much has been made of United’s obvious need for midfield recruits. Casemiro will leave once his contract expires in the summer, while the Red Devils are expected to cut their losses on Manuel Ugarte.

United would love to sign at least one of Wharton, Baleba or Anderson, though Manchester City appear to be leading the charge for the latter.

Alternatively, INEOS might pounce on uncertainty at Newcastle United by moving for Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes.

There has been far less speculation about Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder, but the need is certainly there.

Competition needs to be found for Ryan Gravenberch, as he has not been anywhere near as dominant as last season.

Adams is a new option being considered by Arne Slot’s side. Although, Wharton would be the better signing for Liverpool to make, as he would fit in brilliantly at Anfield and has the higher ceiling.

Liverpool’s decision may come down to price, and how much they can afford. Crystal Palace value Wharton at double Adams’ price tag – £60m.

