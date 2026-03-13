Liverpool edge closer to two world-leading signings as stunning £146m outlay planned

The chances of Liverpool signing both Yan Diomande and Alessandro Bastoni this summer have increased amid promising updates on the duo.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both been incredible servants for Liverpool, but they are now in the latter stages of their Anfield careers. The Reds need to find elite replacements for the legendary pair, who can get them back in contention for the biggest prizes.

Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig star Diomande as their ideal successor for Salah on the right wing, while Inter Milan leader Bastoni could replace Van Dijk in central defence.

Liverpool have now received a lift in their pursuit of Diomande, as senior Bild reporter Christian Falk has ended speculation the 19-year-old could move to Bayern Munich.

“It is TRUE: Yan Diomande is no longer a priority for Bayern’s decision-makers,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“He obviously has so much quality and is playing very well in the Bundesliga this term. So, he’s not off the list because he’s a poor player, but rather because he’s too good and too expensive!

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“Bayern know how much RB Leipzig are looking for in a transfer fee – negotiations will start at €100m (£86m) – and it’s a lot! Certainly more than what Bayern are prepared to pay at the moment.

“And the fact of the matter is that they already have Luis Diaz, who is the main man on the left side. They can’t pay so much money for what would effectively be a backup signing.

“So, it’s hard for Bayern Munich, given they love the player, but they won’t be involved in the poker with Premier League clubs. He’s too expensive.”

Diomande’s supreme versatility means he can shine on either wing, which is why Liverpool view him as their next Salah.

Arne Slot’s side have also received a boost in their chase to land Bastoni, as Barcelona-based newspaper Sport claim Inter’s demands have dropped from €100m to €70m (£60.5m).

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Previous reports suggested Inter were gunning to keep Bastoni for at least another season, but Sport state that they are now ‘open to selling him’.

The reason such a source is reporting on Bastoni is that Barcelona are providing Liverpool with competition for the Italy international.

Barca think they are leading the race, but their financial problems may come back to bite them. If it came down to a bidding war, then Liverpool would surely win.

Returning to Diomande, our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are preparing to ‘make an early move’ to ensure the Ivorian joins them.

Manchester United are known to be watching Diomande’s situation closely, though Liverpool are confident he will pick them instead. After all, Diomande has already admitted his father is a big Liverpool fan.

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