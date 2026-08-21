Liverpool reach decision on new Yankuba Minteh bid after Brighton snub £50m offer

Liverpool will submit a new offer for Yankuba Minteh after deciding to prioritise a deal for the Brighton star over Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a report.

Liverpool want two more wide players even after spending €40million (£34m) on Spanish winger Victor Munoz earlier this summer. The Reds are in talks with PSG for Mbaye and Bradley Barcola, and they have agreed terms with both players.

Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target, as Anfield officials see the 23-year-old as one of the best wingers in the world.

Liverpool have offered PSG €115m (£98m) for Barcola so far but must increase that proposal to £125m or more to forge an agreement.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been quoted £43-50m for Barcola’s team-mate Mbaye but feel he is actually worth closer to £30m.

Concerns over Mbaye’s price tag have seen Liverpool turn their attention to fellow right winger Minteh instead.

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David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Liverpool had failed with a £50m bid for Minteh. Daily Mail reporters Lewis Steele and Simon Jones have now provided an update on the situation.

‘Liverpool are expected to make an improved offer for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh after having a £50m bid rejected,’ they report.

‘The Gambian is out until October after undergoing surgery on his right leg.

‘Liverpool reverted to the 22-year-old after considering Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris St Germain too expensive. They are continuing discussions for Bradley Barcola.’

Liverpool are highly likely to succeed in their pursuit of Minteh, as per The Athletic’s Brighton expert, Andy Naylor.

Liverpool confident over Yankuba Minteh deal

‘On transfers, Minteh (to Liverpool) and Baleba (to Man Utd) will probably both end up happening, as the offers (50m and around 60m) are not that far away from making sense,’ Naylor wrote on X/Twitter.

‘Big profits again and moves to big clubs for players given game time + developed. That’s the model.’

Our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed that signing Barcola is Liverpool’s priority even as they step up their pursuit of Minteh.

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Rayan (Bournemouth) are two more wingers being considered by Liverpool chiefs, but Minteh will be easier to land.

There is still significant work to be done for Barcola, though. Liverpool and PSG are slowly getting closer to agreeing a deal, as the French giants have already dropped their demands from £145m to £125m, but Liverpool need to raise their bid.

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