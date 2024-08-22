Liverpool: ‘Next big signing’ is ‘chosen’ after ‘shock Zubimendi rejection’ as FSG decide ‘great desire’

According to reports, Liverpool have ‘chosen’ their ‘next big signing’ after they were rejected by Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi earlier this summer.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing during this summer’s window and earlier this month, they were dealt a blow as Spain international Zubimendi rejected them.

The Premier League giants made it their priority to sign a new No.6 and Zubimendi emerged as their preferred target after he shone last season.

The 25-year-old – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – was initially expected to accept a move to Liverpool, but he had a main reason for rejecting the transfer.

It’s subsequently been widely reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign an alternative this summer, but Football Insider claims they are intending to pursue an ‘A-list’ transfer in January.

‘The Reds’ transfer chiefs were caught out by Zubimendi’s decision as they believed they had done enough to convince him to make the move. ‘Despite this, they are keen not to rush into an alternative deal after missing out and will take their time to assess their options. ‘Slot is willing to wait until January to land the right profile of player, rather than bringing in a new name who wouldn’t fit the system in the way he wants.’

And a new report in Spain claims Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is Liverpool’s ‘great desire’ as he has been ‘chosen’ after ‘Zubimendi’s shock rejection’.

Guimaraes has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League following his move to Newcastle, but he has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

Earlier this summer, it was suggested that Newcastle could cash in on the Brazil international as they looked to avoid a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Their need to sell players has eased in recent months as they have sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, but Guimaraes continues to be linked with a move away.

The report in Spain claims Liverpool ‘still want to strengthen in midfield’ and Guimaraes ‘could be their next big signing’.