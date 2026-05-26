Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alisson’s potential move to Juventus now appears off as Liverpool have asked him to stay for one more season.

The Reds have already waved goodbye to two legends in the form of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson as the duo played their last match for the club on Sunday against Brentford.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool and it could get even more emotional for Reds fans if Brazil international Alisson leaves Anfield.

There has been speculation that Juventus want to sign Alisson from Liverpool over the summer with the Reds having Giorgi Mamardashvili to fill in.

Goal Italia insists that Juventus ‘have made a decisive move’ to sign Alisson with the Old Lady of Italy ‘working to finalise the deal they’ve been finalising for weeks with the Anfield club.’

The report adds: ‘These are very tense discussions, and have probably reached their decisive stage, with the Old Lady making a concrete bid to become the next Brazilian team.

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‘Alisson would arrive at Spalletti’s court on a permanent basis, with Juventus ready to pay Liverpool financial compensation to allow the goalkeeper to free himself and join the Piedmontese cause.’

But now transfer expert Romano has revealed that a deal looks to be off as Liverpool have made it clear to Alisson they want him to stay at Anfield for another season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Juventus offered in April a long-term deal to Alisson. He has one year left at Liverpool and Juventus offered a longer contract. It could be two plus one or three years.

“But, at the moment, Liverpool in the last 24 hours told Alisson directly that they want him to stay at the club.

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“Liverpool told Alisson ‘we want you to stay, we want you to be our goalkeeper, we believe in you’.

“Now it’s on Alisson. He was tempted by Juventus, for sure, but Alisson was probably considering an exit only in case Liverpool said ‘okay, you can go’.

Alisson could have to force a move – Romano

“He never wanted to break his relationship or legacy with Liverpool as a Liverpool legend. So that’s (Alisson leaving against Liverpool’s wishes) never been the case.

“Now, probably the only way for him to go to Juventus is if he goes to Liverpool and says ‘let me go, I want to go’.

“In that case, we will see, but Liverpool’s position is they want him to stay and continue. It’s the Liverpool management and coach, Arne Slot, believing that Alisson has to stay.”

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