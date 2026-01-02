According to reports, Liverpool are ‘one signature away’ from making a January signing, while AS Roma are keen to re-sign Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool‘s uninspiring performance against Leeds United on New Year’s Day, and their overall decline this season, has made it clear that they need upgrades in certain positions.

This is despite Arne Slot‘s side investing over £400m on signings in the summer, with signings at centre-back and out wide likely to be among their priorities.

The Reds left themselves short in defence by missing out on signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer, though it has been widely reported that they remain interested in the England international.

A free transfer in the summer seems the most likely outcome, though Liverpool are also said to be working on another deal to sign Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Ecuador international Ordonez is already ‘on the verge’ of joining Liverpool in a deal worth around £43m after Chelsea decided against challenging their Premier League rivals for his services.

Now, Ecuadorian newspaper Diario Expreso have added that the centre-back is ‘one signature away’ from signing for Liverpool, with it also noted that he is ‘set’ to sign a contract to earn around €5.95m per year at Anfield.

It is worth noting that respected journalist David Ornstein or Fabrizio Romano are yet to comment on this potential transfer, so perhaps take it with a pinch of salt at the moment.

As mentioned, Liverpool also need to sign a new winger or two, with this issue obvious due to Salah’s uncertain future at the club.

Salah has fallen in the pecking order under Slot in recent months as his performances have fallen off a cliff since being the best player in the Premier League last season.

This situation worsened last month as Salah hit out at Liverpool and Slot for “throwing me under the bus”, but he returned to the squad and impressed in the win against Brighton before heading to the African Cup of Nations.

Still, these developments have fuelled reports linking Salah with an exit from Liverpool in 2026, with a report from Italian outlet La Repubblica claiming Roma are ‘making moves’ to re-sign him in a ‘dream’ transfer.

However, this would not occur until the summer, and this is also said to hinge on one condition: Roma earning a spot in next season’s Champions League.