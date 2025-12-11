Liverpool have been told to sign a teammate of Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, but this transfer only makes sense if Oliver Glasner replaces Arne Slot…

FSG look to be in full support of Slot regarding the Mohamed Salah situation, but a sustained run of positive form is surely required for the Dutchman to remain at Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

There has been a slight improvement in form and performances from Liverpool without Salah as they are four games unbeaten with two wins and two draws after previously losing nine in 12, but it is clear that they are not right and more changes are required in the coming months.

Naturally, Slot remains one of the frontrunners to be the next Premier League manager sacked, while Glasner is reportedly FSG’s ‘preferred’ option to replace him if it comes to that.

Based on tactics alone, the appointment of Glasner would bring about a seismic change and we have already predicted what his preferred Liverpool XI would look like with his 3-4-2-1 formation.

READ: Liverpool have played a Salah blinder in the name of net spend



It’s up for debate whether Glasner would be a good fit for Liverpool, but he would certainly improve the club’s situation on the flanks as summer signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong – who former player Glen Johnson claims were “wrong” – would fit into his formation better than Slot’s.

Johnson claimed: “Liverpool very rarely get it wrong with transfers, but for me, they got it wrong with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in the summer.

“I don’t want to be too harsh on new players or write them off, because it does take time for some to settle down at a big club like Liverpool, especially when coming from teams where there’s less pressure. But at the moment, they don’t look up to it.”

This is particularly the case with Frimpong, who is a specialised wing-back rather than a full-back or winger, with it currently hard to see how he could fit into Slot’s side.

Glasner would ease this issue, while former Napoli and Watford Camilo Zuniga, who is also a compatriot of Colombian international Daniel Munoz, thinks Liverpool would be a “great fit” for the Palace standout.

“Because of Dani’s style of play, I would put him at Liverpool,” Zuniga said.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano gives Salah transfer update as he reveals clubs that ‘want’ Liverpool star after ‘bomb exploded’

👉 Ornstein claims Salah’s ‘position’ at Liverpool would become ‘untenable’ on two conditions

👉 Salah branded ‘toxic’ by Saudi chief as Liverpool star is told he’s ‘not a fit for our league’



“A team with a lot of attacking and box-to-box play would be a great fit for Liverpool because Dani is very active, so he attacks the spaces a lot. So, I would keep him in the Premier League.

“Yes, I would keep him in the Premier League because the slow, methodical style doesn’t suit him.

“He’s more of an attacker, looking to exploit space. Barcelona gives him a lot of possession, taking the ball there, bringing it back. It’s more of a premium style.”

Munoz has been one of many revelations for Palace in recent years, with his reported £26.5m valuation not high enough to put off interested parties next year.

He would be a great option as an affordable and proven signing to share the load, though this is dependent on Glasner joining. Otherwise, Liverpool would have another Frimpong on their hands and Slot’s full-back issues would not be eased.