There are claims that Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez “might go to Liverpool” in the January transfer window after reports the Reds are “frontrunners”.

The Reds face Fulham on Sunday with Liverpool winning four of their last five matches in all competitions in an improvement from previous weeks and months.

Liverpool‘s form for most of October and November was awful as they fell down the Premier League table but they have now dragged themselves back up to fourth in the table.

Arne Slot’s side are 15 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal and the Reds will be reluctant to lose any key players over the January transfer window.

Liverpool could look to improve their squad, though, with rumours they could sign a new centre-back to provide Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk some competition.

The Reds did sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma as further cover at centre-half but the young Italian picked up a serious injury early in the season to leave Liverpoool with just Joe Gomez to cover injuries and suspensions.

A report last week insisted that Liverpool are ‘currently the frontrunner to sign’ Club Brugge centre-back Ordonez ‘however, another club has now entered the race’ in the form of Inter Milan.

The report adds: ‘Ordonez was very keen to join Chelsea, even making it his priority for 2026. However, the Blues withdrew from negotiations and are now emerging as a contender to sign him. This cleared the way for Liverpool to ultimately secure his signature.’

And Ordonez’s first coach Luis Medina has insisted that the young Ecuador international “might go to Liverpool” amid speculation.

Medina told ESPN Deportes: “Joel was a quiet, very thin, reserved boy. He was actually a striker, and now he might go to Liverpool [rumoured] as a defender. There are things God does that we just can’t understand.”

However, Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws insists that there is no chance of Ordonez leaving Club Brugge for Liverpool anytime soon as the Reds are ‘exploring other options’, while the Jupiler Pro League side insist a transfer is ‘out of the question’ in January.

Het Laatste Nieuws wrote: ‘Liverpool has been tracking Ordonez for some time and has sent scouts to watch the Ecuadorian on several occasions, but the club is currently exploring other options. Club Brugge has also indicated that a transfer is currently out of the question.’

Liverpool boss Slot recently insisted that the Reds don’t “have unlimited money” to spend in January after bringing in over £400m worth of talent in the summer.

Slot said in December: “The outside world wants to believe we have unlimited money but that is not true.

“You insiders know – and you are the only ones because the outside world only talks about our spending – what we have brought in [money] to spend. That is the way we work over here.

“You then have to accept that in certain games during a season you are short of a right full-back. But we are still able to win. I fully believe in that way of working by the way.”