A report has revealed why Premier League giants Liverpool did not sign Portugal international Goncalo Inacio during the summer transfer window.

The summer window was frustrating for Liverpool. It was feared that they would fail to make a single signing, but they swooped to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus at the end of last month.

The Reds have also reached an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will make his move to Anfield official next year.

Ahead of the summer window, Liverpool’s transfer priorities were expected to be to sign a new centre-back and a new central midfielder.

Liverpool made a move to sign Spain international Martin Zubimendi, who has explained why he opted to reject the Premier League club to stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Arne Slot’s side also failed to sign a centre-back. They were linked with several potential options and it’s been claimed that they are plotting an ‘explosive’ raid on Everton.

READ: Man Utd get their Beastie Boy while Liverpool star may never recover from latest ‘fierce dig’



Inacio is another possible signing as it was claimed ahead of the summer the 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender was the ‘absolute priority requested’ by Slot.

The Portugal international has already made 175 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions and he’s been linked with several Premier League clubs.

A report from Caught Offside has revealed ‘why’ Inacio did not sign for Liverpool in the summer.

‘Inacio was appreciated by Liverpool, and still is, but one of the primary reasons the transfer didn’t happen was the high release clause in the Portugal international’s contract, sources with a close understanding of the situation informed CaughtOffside.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool and Man City dominate Premier League XI of the season so far

👉 Liverpool: ‘Door opens’ to sign ‘blockbuster’ Mohamed Salah replacement in January amid ‘saga twist’

👉 Osimhen to Man Utd? PL Big Eight ranked on their chances of signing banished Napoli star

‘Sporting set the price at around €60million (£51m), a figure that proved too steep for Liverpool and other interested clubs ‘This high valuation has been a significant deterrent, not just for Liverpool but also for other Premier League clubs like Newcastle United and Manchester United, who also had some interest in the 23-year-old. ‘While the high asking price from Sporting remains a significant barrier, Newcastle and Liverpool’s continued interest suggests that they might still pursue Inacio in future transfer windows.’

Regarding the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, a report from Fabrizio Romano has given an ‘important warning’ to Liverpool.

The three players are due to be out of contract next year and it remains to be seen whether they will stick with Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

Romano said: “My opinion is that if you have Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold you should keep them.

“These are three fantastic players, not normal or good players. They are top players, top leaders, you should to everything possible to keep them at the club and this is was I expect from Liverpool.”